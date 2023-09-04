Ex-couple Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's 'happy selfie' with Kriti Sanon goes VIRAL

It is an exciting news update for the #Sartik fandom. During the lavish success bash of Gadar 2, the paps spotted ex-couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan having a sweet reunion selfie which went VIRAL. Surprisingly, Kriti Sanon joined them.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan may have broken up. It feels like this pair of ex-lovers have moved on from their sour days and chose to remain friends. The duo got spotted and captured sharing hugs and laughter at the Gadar 2 success bash hosted by Sunny Deol. An inside photo of the ex-couple posing with their friend Kriti Sanon has gone viral. In the photo, Sara and Kartik donned their brightest smiles with Kriti Sanon. The trio looked the happiest. The photograph instantly went viral. Fans are in awe of the actors. One of them wrote, "Love this trio together!! Wish to see them act in a movie." Another one wrote, "How sweet of them."

From the same party, another video went viral, where Sara Ali Khan is seeing off Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan with a warm hug. Sara was donning a pink jumpsuit, while Kartik wore a brown shirt. The viral video has now garnered the attention of the SarTik fans. One of them wrote, "Sara and kartik." "KARITI," read another one.

For the unversed, Kartik and Sara were allegedly reported and rumoured to be dating each other while filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was reported that the actors parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, KJo confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. "Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan, and that did happen," he said, to which Sara added, "Yeah."

Later, Kartik reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on Koffee With Karan. In an interview, the actor got quipped and confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews when he said, "Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I do not know about anything else)."

However, the duo have become friends again. In February earlier this year, days after they were clicked and snapped together in Udaipur, they even started following each other again on Instagram. They had unfollowed each other on Instagram after their alleged breakup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's directorial and hit film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

