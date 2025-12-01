Producer Anand Pandit celebrated his 62nd birthday with a star-studded bash in Mumbai. The event saw attendance from top Bollywood stars including Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Bollywood producer and distributor Anand Pandit celebrated his 62nd birthday on Sunday in grand style, with numerous Bollywood stars and directors attending the event in Mumbai. From Ajay Devgn to Neil Nitin Mukesh, the event was full of B-town stars adding glam to the party.

Star-Studded Arrivals

Ajay Devgn kept his outfit casual as he entered the party in a black shirt and pants. The 'Drishyam' actor also posed with Anand Pandit in front of the paps.

The emerging young actor Rajkummar Rao also entered the party in style, wearing an all-black outfit: a jacket over a shirt and jeans. He complemented his outfit with a black beanie cap.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's arrival was another highlight of the party, as the actor wore a sophisticated suit. The actor wore a white formal shirt, beige trousers and a navy blue blazer.

The Glittering Guest List

Veteran actor Jeetendra also arrived at the event, followed by his son Tusshar Kapoor.

Other Bollywood stars also made their appearance, including Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Rohit Roy, Rajat Bedi, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ameesha Patel, Darshan Kumar, Harvardhan Rane, Manoj Muntashir, and others.

Several other renowned stars also arrived in style at the event, including Randeep Hooda, Mira Chopra, Ruhi Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vickey Jain, Ellie Avram, Ramgopal Varma, Riteish Deshmukh, Daisy Shah, Rakesh Roshan and others.

Other guests include Anuup Soni, Juhi Babbar, Rupali Ganguly, Gargi, Ticha Chaddha, Ganesh Acharya, Abbas Mastan, Padmini Kolhapure, Kashika Kapoor, Anu Malik, Poonam Dhillon and others.