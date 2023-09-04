Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Trailer of Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur's crime thriller released

    Bambai Meri Jaan will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting 14 September.
     

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched the trailer of its upcoming fiction crime thriller Amazon Original series Bambai Meri Jaan. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S. Hussain Zaidi, Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar and brings under one umbrella, versatile and talented actors such as  Kay Kay Menon,  Avinash Tiwary,  Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur. The 10-part Hindi Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on 14 September across multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, and in foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Polish, Latin Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Arabic and Turkish.

    The series will also be available with subtitles in several foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese. “Jab imaandari bhuk se takraati hai to hamesha haarti hai. Main imaandar tha, par Dara bhooka tha.” Kicking off with this profound narration, the trailer of Bambai Meri Jaan takes the viewers on a fast-paced, gritty and immersive ride through the mean streets of fictionalized 1970’s Bambai, where gang wars, crimes, and treachery were a common occurrence. Against this backdrop, the fictional series is a captivating saga of an honest cop who sees his son choose the path of crime to overcome a life of poverty and struggle. The trailer gives the viewers a glimpse of the pain a father undergoes as he sees his family being torn apart by lost ethos, greed, and corruption. 

    Talking about his role in the upcoming series, Kay Kay Menon said, “My character Ismail Kadri is multi-layered and complex. He is an honest cop and a doting father who isn’t perfect. On one hand, he is deeply committed to cleaning the city of Bambai of all crime, on the other, to save his family, he is forced to become a pawn to the city’s crime syndicate. Even as Ismail fights against all odds not to give in to the evil surrounding him, he sees his flesh and blood rising as the city’s new gang lord. Shujaat and Rensil’s vision for this character was so clear and precise that it was easy for me to essay this role. Thank you, Prime Video and Excel Entertainment, Rensil and Shujaat, for making me a part of such a gut-wrenching story.”

    Avinash Tiwary said, “When I first read the script and about my character, Dara Kadri, I was awestruck and hesitant at the same time. The character I play in Bambai Meri Jaan is something that very few actors get an opportunity to sink their teeth into, this early in their career. The way I saw it, there are villains and then there is Dara, a dynamic young man who believes that honest hard work won’t get you money and power. From nothing (hunger) to something (provider for the family and his people) to everything (power), bhook is an integral part of his journey. To become someone everyone bows down to, one who is feared and revered in equal measures, he has to turn into a cold-blooded monster. As a director, Shujaat’s creativity, attention to detail, and ability to inspire and motivate each one of us to give our best, really enabled me to bring Dara’s character to life the way he and Rensil had envisioned while writing the script. I am looking forward to reactions from viewers from India and around the world.”

