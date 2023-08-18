Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's adorable Barbados snapshot will warm your heart

    Virat Kohli shared a new snapshot on Instagram, capturing their blissful moments against the backdrop of a charming cafe.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, widely adored as one of the most endearing couples in the spotlight, recently embarked on a tropical retreat to Barbados in the Caribbean. To the absolute joy of their admirers, the cricketer has unveiled a charming new photograph featuring himself and his wife. Since their union in 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have consistently set an example of relationship goals for their followers. Referred to fondly as "Virushka," they frequently grace social media with delightful joint snapshots, often including their precious bundle of joy, Vamika. Their latest post was from the Caribbean, Virat shared a fresh and captivating picture of the two of them, striking a pose against the backdrop of a cafe.

    Expressing his appreciation for the culinary delights of the cafe, Virat Kohli commends the cafe in his caption: "Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate (pinched finger emoji)." The photograph resonates with their joyous moments and life's simple pleasures.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    On Friday, August 18, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to give his followers a glimpse of his blissful holiday alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma. The image showcases the couple in an atmosphere of contentment. Standing casually outside a cafe, they emanate a sense of ease and happiness.

    In the photograph, Virat dons a black t-shirt coupled white shorts with a floral motif. Complementing his attire are white slippers and an army green cap. Anushka, on the other hand, is dressed in a denim blue long shirt paired with white sandals and stylish sunglasses. The backdrop of the image features the cafe's menu board, against which the couple poses affectionately.

