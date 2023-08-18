Rain threat looms over Bumrah's anticipated return for India-Ireland T20 clash

As India gears up to face Ireland in a crucial T20 series, the impending rain threat casts a shadow on Jasprit Bumrah's much-anticipated comeback. While Bumrah's return after nearly a year is a major focal point, the series also presents a vital platform for India's emerging players to stake their claim for a spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

A yellow rain warning in Dublin might cast a shadow on the enthusiasm of India's emerging players as they strive to make their case for consistent selection. While Jasprit Bumrah's return to international cricket after an 11-month hiatus grabs the headlines, this series also offers numerous Indian players the platform to assert themselves for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. For Ireland, it's an opportunity to assess their standing in the format and capitalise on game time before the major tournament.

India also aims to address the concerns that arose during their T20I series loss to the West Indies. Coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged batting depth as a challenge during that series, and India needs to identify a reliable No. 8 and backups for other roles.

As for Bumrah's comeback, several pivotal questions linger: Can he maintain his prior level of consistency in bowling? A sneak-peek video from Wednesday's nets showed promise, featuring Bumrah delivering a toe-crusher and a fierce bouncer with ease. Can he steer clear of injuries and stay fit for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup? His previous two comeback attempts weren't smooth sailing, as you may recall. Furthermore, how will he perform as captain?

Another positive aspect for India going into the series is the return of Prasidh Krishna after a lengthy injury hiatus. The series also acts as an audition for IPL standouts Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh, who could play crucial roles in India's middle order. Additionally, it's a chance for either Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, or Shivam Dube to make their case for the all-rounder position.

Meanwhile, the hosts enter the series on the back of securing their spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup by finishing in the top two in the Europe Qualifier. They've given India a tough fight in the past but haven't secured a victory in their five previous encounters. It will be interesting to see how the weather conditions prevail today.

