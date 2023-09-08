Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan'

    Rinku Singh, the Kolkata Knight Riders' standout player, recently showcased his deep admiration for Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan by attending the first-day screening of SRK's latest blockbuster, "Jawan."

    Entertainment Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan' osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku Singh, who shares a special connection with Shah Rukh Khan, expressed his admiration for the Bollywood star by catching the first-day screening of his favourite actor's latest movie, "Jawan." Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film "Jawan," written and directed by Atlee, hit theaters on September 7. Even before its release and afterward, there was tremendous excitement among fans nationwide. The release of "Jawan" gripped the nation, with Shah Rukh Khan's devotees flocking to theaters to show their affection. Fans expressed their love and reverence for the 57-year-old actor by worshipping effigies of him, pouring milk over them, and dancing to his songs both inside and outside the theaters. Amidst the "Jawan" frenzy, another SRK enthusiast, Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders, also made a trip to the local cinema to witness Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed film.

    Rinku Singh, the star of the Kolkata Knight Riders who left a strong impression on Shah Rukh Khan during an electrifying IPL season, attended the first-day screening of SRK's highly anticipated film, "Jawan." Rinku took to his Instagram account to share snapshots of his cinematic experience. In one photo, he posed with the "Jawan" movie poster, and in the next, he was seen relishing a tub of popcorn while enjoying his favourite actor's performance on the big screen. Alongside the pictures, he expressed, "Do Not Disturb. Watching my favourite @iamsrk. Love you, sir," followed by a red heart emoji. 

    Rinku Singh shares a special bond with Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders that the cricketer is a part of. SRK was impressed when Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes, securing a thrilling victory for the Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match. Rinku also became the highest run-scorer in the same match. In a video circulating on Shah Rukh Khan's fan pages on social media, Rinku Singh mentioned receiving a call from SRK, who assured him that he would attend his wedding.

    Also Read: India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kannur Squad' trailer: Mamootty's suspense thriller created a wave of excitement for his fans rkn

    'Kannur Squad' trailer: Mamootty's suspense thriller created a wave of excitement for his fans

    Ask Questions Before Voting...': Shah Rukh Khan's powerful dialogue from Jawan goes VIRAL; check details RBA

    'Ask Questions Before Voting...': Shah Rukh Khan's powerful dialogue from Jawan goes VIRAL; check details

    Jawan Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film earns Rs 150 Cr, beats Pathaan to become the highest opener of all time RBA

    Jawan Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh's film earns Rs 150 Cr, beats Pathaan to become highest opener of all time

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leader opens up about his FIRST meeting with actress; read details RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leader opens up about his FIRST meeting with actress; read detail

    World Literacy Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    World Literacy Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Recent Stories

    'Kannur Squad' trailer: Mamootty's suspense thriller created a wave of excitement for his fans rkn

    'Kannur Squad' trailer: Mamootty's suspense thriller created a wave of excitement for his fans

    Spain President Pedro Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19, to miss G20 Summit in Delhi AJR

    Spain's President Pedro Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19, to miss G20 Summit in Delhi

    Kanchipuram sarees: 7 places to buy Kanjivaram sarees in Delhi RBA EAI

    Kanchipuram sarees: 7 places to buy Kanjivaram sarees in Delhi

    G20 Summit: Traffic curbs, online delivery ban come into effect in New Delhi; check details AJR

    G20 Summit: Traffic curbs, online delivery ban come into effect in New Delhi; check details

    Ask Questions Before Voting...': Shah Rukh Khan's powerful dialogue from Jawan goes VIRAL; check details RBA

    'Ask Questions Before Voting...': Shah Rukh Khan's powerful dialogue from Jawan goes VIRAL; check details

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon