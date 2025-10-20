Global pop icon Enrique Iglesias is returning to India after 13 years for his Mumbai concerts, planning to extend his stay to explore the country’s culture and finally visit the Taj Mahal

Global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is set to make a much-awaited comeback to India after 13 years — and this time, it’s not just about the music. The “Bailamos” and “Rhythm Divine” singer, who will be performing in Mumbai later this month, reportedly plans to extend his stay to explore India’s rich heritage, including a long-delayed visit to the Taj Mahal.

According to a source quoted by Hindustan Times, Enrique had missed visiting the Taj Mahal during his earlier trip to India and has often expressed regret about it. The insider revealed that the Spanish star is eager to finally witness the monument’s beauty in person and immerse himself in the country’s culture. They also mentioned that Enrique enjoys experiencing the local traditions and lifestyle of every place he performs in, which is why he intends to spend additional time in India after his Mumbai concerts.

The Grammy-winning artist will perform at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on October 29 and 30, marking his first show in India in over a decade. The concerts are already creating a buzz, with tickets reportedly selling out within minutes of release, making the event one of the year’s most anticipated musical highlights.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Enrique shared that he was thrilled by the enthusiastic response from Indian fans and felt an instant connection with the country. He admitted that while one can never predict how audiences will respond, he had a particularly good feeling about India because of the warmth and passion of his supporters here.

During his previous visit, Enrique had expressed admiration for Indian music and even collaborated with singer Sunidhi Chauhan on a remix. Reflecting on those experiences, he said he always keeps an eye on global sounds and remains open to working with Indian artists again in the future.

Despite his massive popularity in India, Enrique has yet to venture into Bollywood. When asked about the possibility, he humorously remarked that dancing might be his weak spot, implying that it could be a hurdle in taking up film offers.

With his return, fans are not only excited to relive his iconic hits live but also to see the singer connect more deeply with India — both on and off the stage.