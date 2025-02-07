‘We are better without him’: PSG manager Enrique sparks controversy regarding Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe had a successful stint for seven years at the French club, but it was his long desire to join Real Madrid.

RParis Saint Germain manager Luis Enrique sparked a controversy regarding French international Kylian Mbappe’s exit from the club. Mbappe left PSG to make his much-anticipated move to Real Madrid in the Summer of 2024. The 26-year-old had a successful stint for seven years at the French club, but it was his long desire to join Real Madrid, where his idol Cristiano Ronaldo etched his legacy.

After Kylian Mbappe expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint Germain and join Real Madrid, the manager Luis Enrique dropped the striker from the team on several occasions probably as a statement of authority. Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco, Enrique stated that his team have been better in defense and attacking even without Kylian Mbappe. He added that the collective effort of the players and team strengthened, even in the light of Mbappe’s departure from the club.

“I was very brave last season when I told you that we would have a better team in attack and defense. I still think that we are better (in both), the numbers are there to say it.” the 54-year-old said.

“The players took it as a challenge. Of course we would have liked to keep Kylian, because everyone loved him, but the team is responding at a spectacular level.” he added.

Paris Saint Germain signed Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco €180 million, making it the second-most expensive signing after Neymar Jr’s €222 million transfer from FC Barcelona to PSG in the history of football. The 2018 World Cup winner played a pivotal role in the club’s success during his seven-year stint at Parc des Princes, helping them clinch five Ligue 1 titles and four Coupe de France triumphs. Mbappe netted 256 goals in 308 matches, making him the leading goal-scorer at PSG.

Luis Enrique further added that he sees Ousmane Dembele leading Paris Saint Germain going forward following the exit of Kylian Mbappe.

“Right now, Dembele is in an absolutely spectacular series. His statistics have exploded compared to the beginning of his career, that's obvious.” The PSG manager said.

Paris Saint Germain are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table, with 50 points. The PSG haven’t lost a single match in the ongoing Ligue 1, winning 15 matches and drawing 5 games. Paris Saint Germain are looking to defend their Ligue 1 title.

