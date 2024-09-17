Emergency Controversy: Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film delay, says 'I am being tortured'

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said that the delay in the release of Emergency has caused her financial losses and that she is being 'tortured'.

Kangana Ranaut has responded to the delay in releasing her next film, Emergency. The film, based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 1975 Emergency, has stirred controversy, with some accusing Kangana of misrepresenting history and depicting Sikhs negatively. Some even advocated for a ban on the film.

Kangana revealed her dissatisfaction with the film's postponement in an interview with News18 India Chaupal on Monday. She said, "It is our history which has been intentionally hidden. We are not told about this. Bhale logo ka zamaana nahi hai."

Kangana confirmed that her film is ready for release and has passed the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) scrutiny. "My film is ready to be released. It has received certification from the Censor Board. Four historians supervised our film. We have the proper documents. There is nothing wrong with my film," she said.

Addressing the criticism surrounding Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's portrayal in the film, she said, "Some people call Bhindranwale a saint, revolutionary, or a leader. They threatened via pleas to ban my film. I have also received threats. Previous governments have declared Khalistanis as terrorists. He was not a saint who was sitting in a temple with an AK47."

Kangana added, "Only some people have an objection to my film, and they are also inciting others. I don’t think 99 per cent of the people of Punjab consider Bhindranwale a saint. He is a terrorist, and if he is a terrorist, my film should be released."

The actress said the delay in release of Emergency has caused her financial losses. "Till when will we continue to play safe? I am being tortured. It is so embarrassing for me. We also faced losses. My movie was canceled just four days back," she said.

Emergency Controversy

The CBFC has halted the distribution of Emergency because various Sikh organisations and groups objected to the film's representation of the community. The Censor Board declined to clear the film. However, it recently decided to allow the film's distribution with specific trims and factual backup to substantiate the occurrences shown in the film.

Emergency was originally planned to open in cinemas on September 6, however it has now been postponed indefinitely. Kangana is yet to announce the new release date. The movie also marks Kangana's directing debut. Along with the actress, the film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudry, and Milind Soman.

