Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emergency Controversy: Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film delay, says 'I am being tortured'

    Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said that the delay in the release of Emergency has caused her financial losses and that she is being 'tortured'.

    Emergency Controversy: Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film delay, says 'I am being tortured' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut has responded to the delay in releasing her next film, Emergency. The film, based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 1975 Emergency, has stirred controversy, with some accusing Kangana of misrepresenting history and depicting Sikhs negatively. Some even advocated for a ban on the film. 

    Kangana revealed her dissatisfaction with the film's postponement in an interview with News18 India Chaupal on Monday. She said, "It is our history which has been intentionally hidden. We are not told about this. Bhale logo ka zamaana nahi hai."

    Also Read: Sunny Deol shares vacation glimpses with family; enjoys jalebis in the snow - WATCH

    Kangana confirmed that her film is ready for release and has passed the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) scrutiny. "My film is ready to be released. It has received certification from the Censor Board. Four historians supervised our film. We have the proper documents. There is nothing wrong with my film," she said.

    Addressing the criticism surrounding Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's portrayal in the film, she said, "Some people call Bhindranwale a saint, revolutionary, or a leader. They threatened via pleas to ban my film. I have also received threats. Previous governments have declared Khalistanis as terrorists. He was not a saint who was sitting in a temple with an AK47."

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals who is her Tollywood guru, Telugu heroes and more

    Kangana added, "Only some people have an objection to my film, and they are also inciting others. I don’t think 99 per cent of the people of Punjab consider Bhindranwale a saint. He is a terrorist, and if he is a terrorist, my film should be released."

    The actress said the delay in release of Emergency has caused her financial losses. "Till when will we continue to play safe? I am being tortured. It is so embarrassing for me. We also faced losses. My movie was canceled just four days back," she said.

    Emergency Controversy
    The CBFC has halted the distribution of Emergency because various Sikh organisations and groups objected to the film's representation of the community. The Censor Board declined to clear the film. However, it recently decided to allow the film's distribution with specific trims and factual backup to substantiate the occurrences shown in the film.

    Emergency was originally planned to open in cinemas on September 6, however it has now been postponed indefinitely. Kangana is yet to announce the new release date. The movie also marks Kangana's directing debut. Along with the actress, the film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudry, and Milind Soman.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos ATG

    'Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos

    Bigg Boss 18: First promo of Salman Khan hosted show; theme 'time ka Tandaav' OUT [WATCH] ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: First promo of Salman Khan hosted show; theme 'time ka Tandaav' OUT [WATCH]

    Stardom Aryan Khan roped in Salman Khan for cameo; Superstar to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan? Know HERE ATG

    Stardom: Aryan Khan roped in Salman Khan for cameo; Superstar to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan? Know HERE

    Sunny Deol shares vacation glimpses with family; enjoys jalebis in the snow - WATCH ATG

    Sunny Deol shares vacation glimpses with family; enjoys jalebis in the snow - WATCH

    Kiccha Sudeep corrects anchor pronunciation at SIIMA awards 2024 says Its Kannada not Kannada video vkp

    ‘It’s Kannada, not Kannad’: Kiccha Sudeep corrects anchor’s pronunciation at SIIMA awards 2024 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos ATG

    'Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos

    SHOCKING: Woman lured on pretext of education certificates 'raped' inside car on Agra-Lucknow expressway anr

    SHOCKING: Woman lured on pretext of education certificates 'raped' inside car on Agra-Lucknow expressway

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches NTI

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival NTI

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon