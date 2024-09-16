Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals who is her Tollywood guru, Telugu heroes and more

Samantha is an undeniable star heroine in terms of movies. In Tollywood, she has acted with many star heroes. Samantha has acted with star heroes like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. She has many super-hit films to her credit. In this order, she fell in love with Naga Chaitanya and got married. They both separated after three years.

Samantha

Apart from this, Samantha is still going strong as a crazy heroine. Some of the biggest hits in Samantha's career include Dookudu, Attarintiki Daredi and Rangasthalam. The movie Attarintiki Daredi starring Pawan Kalyan became an industry hit. Samantha said in an interview that she developed a good rapport with Pawan in this film. The entire shooting was a lot of fun.

A pick went viral during the shooting of this movie. That is.. Samantha is sitting as a devotee and paying obeisance. Pawan Kalyan blesses her in a funny way. Samantha reacted cheerfully to this photo. She smiled as soon as she saw the photo. She smiled and said that he is my guru. The anchor asked why.

Samantha said that it was a photo taken for fun during the shooting in Switzerland. Samantha said that if Pawan Kalyan was not an actor, I would have asked him to be my guru. Samantha said jokingly that even if he wants to scold someone, he scolds them very politely.

There were no chairs at the shooting location in Switzerland. With this I sat next to him. He came there and stood. Immediately I saluted saying God. He also gave a funny pose like God, said Samantha.

