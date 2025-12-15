Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is all set to make its OTT debut, giving fans a chance to watch the romantic drama from home. The digital premiere has created fresh buzz among audiences who missed the film.

For all the fans of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the much-awaited OTT release date of their romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is here. After creating a lot of buzz in theatres, the film is all set to reach an even wider audience through streaming platforms, allowing people to enjoy this love story within the confines of their own homes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date Out

According to the official reports, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is going to stream on OTT platform, Netflix starting from 16th December. So, the viewers can subscribe or log in to the platform and watch the movie from anywhere over India and worldwide.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the Main Lead

The main cast of the movie includes Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, and the duo have brought their amazing chemistry and emotional depth in the movie. Their pairing has been appreciated a lot, and fans are waiting to catch each other's performances in the OTT medium.

About The Film

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama that revolves around love and misunderstanding and emotional growth. The story highlights the complex nature of relationships in this modern age, with the twist of sweet-nothings spilling over into relevant arguments. The gripping plot and formalistic performances have whetted anticipation for the digital unveiling of this drama.

With the OTT premier, there will no longer be any waiting for telecasts on television or reruns of the film in theatres. The movie is easily accessible on a streaming site and can be whimsically viewed by anybody without having to pressure him or her to watch them all by themselves. They can even be paused, rewound, and enjoyed with family and friends.