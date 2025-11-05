- Home
Box Office Update
Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma are both performing strongly at the box office. Both films have already crossed the 100-crore mark worldwide and continue to attract audiences in India and abroad. The 15th-day collection figures for both movies have now been revealed, showing consistent earnings for each film.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Collection
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic thriller Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has captivated audiences since its release. The film earned 9 crores on its opening day, followed by 7.75 crores on day two and 6 crores on day three. By the end of its first week, the movie had amassed 55.15 crores. On the 14th day, it earned 1.65 crores, and on the 15th day, the earnings jumped to 2 crores.
So far, the movie has made 68.05 crores at the Indian box office and crossed 100 crores worldwide. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Anant Narayan Mahadevan. The movie’s production budget was 25 crores.
Thamma Collection
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma is also performing impressively at the box office. The film had a strong opening, earning 24 crores on its first day, 18.6 crores on day two, and 13 crores on day three. In its first week, Thamma raked in 108.4 crores.
The movie continued to earn well in the second week, with 3 crores on day 11, 4.4 crores on day 12, 4.5 crores on day 13, 1.5 crores on day 14, and 2 crores on day 15. At present, Thamma has earned 123.80 crores at the Indian box office. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, with a production budget of 145 crores.