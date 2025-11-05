Image Credit : instagram

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic thriller Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has captivated audiences since its release. The film earned 9 crores on its opening day, followed by 7.75 crores on day two and 6 crores on day three. By the end of its first week, the movie had amassed 55.15 crores. On the 14th day, it earned 1.65 crores, and on the 15th day, the earnings jumped to 2 crores.

So far, the movie has made 68.05 crores at the Indian box office and crossed 100 crores worldwide. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Anant Narayan Mahadevan. The movie’s production budget was 25 crores.