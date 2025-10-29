Amid the success of his latest film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, actor Harshvardhan Rane has won hearts with his humility by asking fans and media not to compare him with Shah Rukh Khan. Calling SRK “God,” the actor expressed deep admiration for SRK.

Harshvardhan Rane is cherishing the moment right now with all eyes on the success of his latest love story, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, but has humbly requested the media not to compare him with King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

His grounded response to the comparison with one of the greatest heartthrobs of Bollywood is winning hearts all over the world, which further endorses his position as one of the most sincere talents to have ever walked upon this Industry stage.

Harshvardhan Rane Reacts To Comparisions To Shah Rukh Khan

After the film’s success, many fans and entertainment websites have spoken about his intensity of love when compared with Shah Rukh Khan's charming personality. However, bringing it to an end, the actor with sheer humility said, "Please don't compare me to Shah Rukh Khan. He is God. I'm just one of his many fans."

Further, Rane said that Shah Rukh Khan has formed an unmatchable standard for showcasing love on celluloid, and he grew up wanting to be charmed by the former during his narration sessions, with more than just a lot of acting techniques. "Whatever I know about romance on screen, I've learned from watching him," he added.

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Win Over Audience

Harshvardhan's recent offerings in the form of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is touching hearts with its unique way of storytelling and performances. The romantic drama attends to the themes of obsession and love and passion and a host of other confrontational movie archetypes that are strongly linked to the iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan.

Many fans on Pongda expressed that Harshvardhan gave them a KUNDAN-like vibe from the early days of SRK's romantic mesh. This led to many discussions on various social media and e-platforms.

It Is Rather An Ode to Baadshah Than A Base for Comparisons

For Harshvardhan, while the buzz may be humming all around the matter of comparison with SRK, he looks up to SRK in a very brotherly fashion: “But I respect Shah Rukh, we look up to him. If people felt reminded of him through my work, then it's the biggest compliment I can ever get.”