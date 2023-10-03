Dunki update: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer based on India-Canada immigration issue? Read details

Rajkumar Hirani directed "Dunki" features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. After the enormous success of "Pathaan" and "Jawan," Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eagerly anticipating his third release of the year, "Dunki." For some time now, there have been speculations that "Dunki" would revolve around the concept of the 'donkey flight,' a route used by illegal migrants to move to other countries, particularly the United States and Canada. However, a recent report suggests that although "Dunki" does address immigration issues, it is not set in Canada and does not focus on Indians immigrating to Canada. Instead, it tells the story of a man who is working tirelessly to seek a better life.



According to a source, "While the film does deal with the issue of immigration, it isn't based in Canada or has anything to do with Indians based in Canada. It is a very sensitively made film that deals with a man's journey of trying to find a better way of life and the various emotions he goes through while doing so.''



"Dunki" is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan himself confirmed that "Dunki" is not being postponed to the next year and is still on track for its Christmas release.

"I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had 'Pathaan.' God's been even kinder with 'Jawan.' I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released 'Jawan.' On Christmas, we will bring 'Dunki' for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in the last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them," Shah Rukh Khan mentioned during the success meet of "Jawan."