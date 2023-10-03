Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dunki update: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer based on India-Canada immigration issue? Read details

    'Dunki', directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, explores immigration issues but is not set in Canada. The film remains on track for a Christmas release, clashing with Prabhas' 'Salaar'.

    Dunki update: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer based on India-Canada immigration issue? Read details ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Rajkumar Hirani directed "Dunki" features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. After the enormous success of "Pathaan" and "Jawan," Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eagerly anticipating his third release of the year, "Dunki." For some time now, there have been speculations that "Dunki" would revolve around the concept of the 'donkey flight,' a route used by illegal migrants to move to other countries, particularly the United States and Canada. However, a recent report suggests that although "Dunki" does address immigration issues, it is not set in Canada and does not focus on Indians immigrating to Canada. Instead, it tells the story of a man who is working tirelessly to seek a better life.

    According to a source, "While the film does deal with the issue of immigration, it isn't based in Canada or has anything to do with Indians based in Canada. It is a very sensitively made film that deals with a man's journey of trying to find a better way of life and the various emotions he goes through while doing so.''

    "Dunki" is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan himself confirmed that "Dunki" is not being postponed to the next year and is still on track for its Christmas release.

    ALSO READ: Munna Bhai 3: Sanjay Dutt 'waiting' for it; nudges Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 3rd installment

    "I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had 'Pathaan.' God's been even kinder with 'Jawan.' I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released 'Jawan.' On Christmas, we will bring 'Dunki' for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in the last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them," Shah Rukh Khan mentioned during the success meet of "Jawan."

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beyonce shares trailer of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce'; know release date and more RBA

    Beyonce shares trailer of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce'; know release date and more

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu starrer goes on floors rkn

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu starrer goes on floors

    Munna Bhai 3: Sanjay Dutt 'waiting' for it; nudges Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 3rd installment ATG

    Munna Bhai 3: Sanjay Dutt 'waiting' for it; nudges Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 3rd installment

    BTS Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu oscar winning song of SS Rajamouli's RRR [WATCH] ATG

    BTS: Jungkook sings 'Naatu Naatu', oscar winning song of SS Rajamouli's RRR [WATCH]

    Tiger 3 star Salman Khan to share screen with Jr NTR in War 2? Here's what we know RBA

    Tiger 3 star Salman Khan to share screen with Jr NTR in War 2? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    India demands Canada withdraw several diplomatic staff amid Nijjar killing row: Report AJR

    India demands Canada withdraw several diplomatic staff amid Nijjar killing row: Report

    Beyonce shares trailer of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce'; know release date and more RBA

    Beyonce shares trailer of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce'; know release date and more

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Akhil Sajeev accused of receiving Rs 5 lakh rkn

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Akhil Sajeev accused of receiving Rs 5 lakh

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu starrer goes on floors rkn

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu starrer goes on floors

    Asian Games 2023: India's 4x400m relay team clinches silver after Sri Lanka's disqualification osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's 4x400m relay team clinches silver after Sri Lanka's disqualification

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon