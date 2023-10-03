Munna Bhai 3: Sanjay Dutt 'waiting' for it; nudges Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 3rd installment

Sanjay Dutt recently took to social media to share a promotional clip of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming drama film titled "12th Fail." In his social media post, Dutt extended his congratulations to the makers of the film and also mentioned the beloved character Munna Bhai. He expressed his anticipation by writing, "Film looking great sirji, praying it's a winner, all the best, now waiting for Munna bhai."

Munna Bhai is an iconic character portrayed by Sanjay Dutt in two immensely popular and critically acclaimed films, "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S" and "Lage Raho Munna Bhai." These movies, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, have garnered both critical acclaim and significant commercial success. Despite ongoing speculation, there have been no official updates regarding the much-anticipated third installment of the Munna Bhai series.

ALSO READ: BTS: Jungkook sings 'Naatu Naatu', oscar winning song of SS Rajamouli's RRR [WATCH]

In a previous interview with Arshad Warsi, who played a pivotal role in the Munna Bhai films, he revealed that the possibility of a third Munna Bhai film might be uncertain. Warsi explained, "Munna Bhai may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it, and still, it is not happening." He further disclosed that Rajkumar Hirani, the director, is known for his perfectionism and has multiple brilliant scripts in his possession. However, he is unwilling to commence production until he is completely satisfied with the script. Warsi added, "The thing is, Raju is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 percent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say '‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi.’ Once he crosses that stage, he will start."