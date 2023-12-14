Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster with Taapsee Pannu says, '7 din baad aayenge'

    Days ahead of its cinema release, Shah Rukh Khan reveals a new poster for the film "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani, intensifying anticipation and heightening expectations for the impending theatrical premiere.

    The much-anticipated moment is nearly upon us as Shah Rukh Khan's third cinematic venture of the year, "Dunki," is poised to grace the silver screen in just one short week. In anticipation of the impending release, the Bollywood icon shared an enticing new movie poster featuring himself and co-star Taapsee Pannu. Accompanying the unveiling was a captivating poem penned by Khan, extending a warm invitation to fans and audiences alike.

    The verse reads, "Suit-boot pehen kar, ho jao taiyyaar..Humse milne ke liye, You won’t have to go Far, Leke aao biwi, girlfriend. ya jisse bhi karte ho pyaar, 7 din baad aayenge aapse milne, Hardy, Manu aur uske yaar. 7 Days to go for #Dunki.”

    The unveiled poster showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's characters intricately bound by a handcuff. Khan, exuding his signature style, is clad in a stylish blazer, while Taapsee elegantly graces the poster in a resplendent white wedding dress. Undoubtedly, the poster has elevated the excitement levels in anticipation of the film's imminent release.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    "Dunki" boasts an ensemble cast, featuring vibrant characters brought to life by talented actors such as Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and of course, Shah Rukh Khan. The film is a collaborative effort by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, with production credits going to Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, "Dunki" is slated to hit theaters on December 21, 2023.

    Adding a spiritual touch to the film's pre-release activities, Shah Rukh Khan recently made a visit to the revered Maa Vaishno Devi's temple. In a video circulating on social media, the megastar was discreetly attired in black glasses and a hooded jacket, marking his third visit to the sacred shrine this year. This pilgrimage precedes the releases of "Pathaan" and "Jawan," earlier in the year. As the clock ticks down to December 21, "Dunki" is set to contend at the box office with Prabhas' "Salaar," promising an exciting clash.

