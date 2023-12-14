Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer to release on THIS date

    Malayalam star Unni Mukundan, starring Jai Ganesh, finally gets its release date. Mahima Nambiar is playing the female lead role in this film.

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Malayalam star Unni Mukundan, starring Jai Ganesh, finally gets its release date. The makers of the movie announced the date on their social media platform. The movie will hit theatres on April 11, 2024. Mahima Nambiar is playing the female lead role in this film.

    The movie is directed by Ranjith Sankar. The movie marks Ranjit Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. Meanwhile, the shooting of the movie is taking place in and around Ernakulam. Chandu Selvaraj is the cinematographer of the film.

    The film features prominent actors such as Harish Peradi, Ashokan, Ravindra Vijay, and Nandu. The movie is produced by Unni Mukundan under Dreams N Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films. 

    The crew includes Harish Pratap for editing, Shankar Sharma for music, Tapas Naik for sound design, Sajeev Chantirur as production controller, Sooraj Kulimangad as production designer, Ronex Xavier for makeup, Vipin Das for costumes, Naveen Murali for stills, Anthony Stephen for designs, Anoop Mohan S as associate director, Liju Prabhakar for DI, DTM for VFX, and Vipin Kumar for promotion consultation and Dinesh handles public relations.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
