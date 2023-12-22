Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani celebrates grand opening with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu; SRK was missing (Video)

    Dunki special screening: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani celebrated the massive opening of Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Shah Rukh Khan was seemingly missing from the event as he attended Anand Pandit’s birthday bash in the city.

    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    On Thursday, December 21, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was out in theatres after great anticipation. Following the big triumphs of Pathaan and Jawan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is on its way to being a blockbuster smash. As a result, a special film screening was recently held, and now a cute video of the crew celebrating the film's success has surfaced online.

    Rajkumar Hirani was seen in the film celebrating Dunki's success with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. They couldn't stop grinning and laughing as they appeared to be discussing the film's reception. Shah Rukh was reportedly absent from the occasion since he was attending Anand Pandit's birthday celebration in the city.

    Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh's children, attended the ceremony. Deepika Padukone, who co-starred with Shah Rukh in his previous year's blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, also stepped up to support Dunki.

    A sneak glimpse at Dunki's private screening is causing quite a stir on social media! The video shows the film's cast and crew's exuberant enthusiasm, bursting in applause and cheers as the curtains fall on the screening. Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal can be seen laughing and conversing in this vibrant scene. Immerse yourself in the excitement.

    The enthusiasm doesn't end there; lovely photos of the Dunki cast, their coworkers, and even family members are taking over the internet. Taapsee, Vicky, and Kanika Dhillon, among others, gather for a happy group shot. Vicky's family, including his father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal, join in the celebration, and the camera catches their contagious enthusiasm. 

    The film's inaugural showing at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy at 5:55 a.m. was a joyous affair, with footage going viral on social media. According to Sacnilk.com, Dunki might earn over Rs 30 crore on Thursday, with morning and afternoon occupancy rates of 26.45% and 21.77%, respectively. The total Hindi occupancy rate was 24.11%.

    According to Sacnilk.com, Kolkata had the highest occupancy for Dunki on its first day. The overall occupancy rate in Kolkata was 55.25%, followed by Hyderabad (37.75%), Chennai (38%), Chandigarh (34%), NCR (31%), Jaipur (30%), Mumbai (29.75%), and Bengaluru (28%). The nighttime shows had the largest occupancy. According to the box office reporting portal, advance bookings for day 2 are in, and the film has earned Rs 9.05 crore.

