'Dunki' to 'Barbie': This week's releases on OTT and theaters

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Starring Prabhas, the film is based on a gang leader who fulfills a commitment to a dying buddy by joining forces with other criminal groups. In cinemas on December 22.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star

On December 20, Disney+ Hotstar released the eight-part docuseries that follows the meteoric growth of Korean pop group BTS. 

Barbie

Jio Cinema is set to release 'Barbie' on December 21 and the film is about the study of the human condition set in Barbie's ultra-pink universe.

Aadikeshava

'Aadikeshava' is a Telugu action comedy that will be available on Netflix from December 22 and the plot revolves around Vaishnav Tej's character who seeks justice for the oppressed and is arrested as a murder suspect.

Family

Disney+Hotstar released the Malayalam movie on December 18, which revolves around the bonds, and struggles of a middle-class family.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is a tale of emotional narrative tinged with patriotic significance. Currently in cinemas.

Dry Day

'Dry Day' is a satirical comedy OTT on Amazon Prime Video will be released on December 22, 2023. The film is about Gannu, an alcoholic who aspires to be a town councilor.

