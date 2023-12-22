Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Salaar REVIEW: Is Prabhas-Prithviraj's action drama worth the hype? Read what fans have to say

    Salaar Twitter Review: The movie is about a friendship and revenge tale featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Shriya Reddy, among others. The movie hit the screens worldwide in five languages on December 22.

    The day has finally come for our beloved pan-India actor Prabhas, who is now entirely sure of achieving another massive triumph alongside outstanding writer-director Prashanth Neel. The pair collaborated with a hand-picked team for three years to bring out the next phenomenon, the much-anticipated action entertainment Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire.

    The first chapter of this friendship and retribution story, starring Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Shriya Reddy, was released on December 22 in five languages worldwide.

    Salaar Twitter Review:

    For obvious reasons, the film is the year's biggest release. Due to the massive success of Salaar, multiple films in all major languages and film sectors in India have rescheduled their release schedules. Salaar's fever is literally all over the place, with pre-sales and advance ticket bookings establishing new records, particularly in Telugu states and worldwide. Action film fans who booked reservations to witness the benefit and premiere events aka FDFS made beelines after setting alarms, much like they did for Salaar's teaser release.

    Will these ardent Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Prithviraj Sukumaran fans remain calm in the face of a storm? They made it a point to share their enthusiasm with the rest of the world via their social media handles, giving the rest of the world a good look at what to anticipate from Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire. Below are some of their tweets, comments, and responses.

    Salaar Ceasefire Part 1 Cast
    The first half of Salaar: Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, Madhu Guruswamy, Saptagiri, Prudhvi Raj, Jhansi, Brahmaji, Naga Mahesh, Dubbaka Bhaskar Rao, and Gemini Suresh among other in prominent parts.

    Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films produced the film on a budget of around Rs 250 Crore. Bhuvan Gowda operated the camera, while Ujwal Kulkarni edited the film. Ravi Basrur composed the film's soundtrack and background score.

