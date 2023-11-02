Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: Suhana Khan wishes father with heartfelt post [PICTURES]

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood turns 58. His daughter, Suhana Khan takes to her Instagram handle to wish her father on the special occasion. The Archies actress posted few lovely throwback pictures of her superstar father with her and combined it with some heartfelt messages for her dad.

Suhana Khan's wish for King Khan

The Archies actress who is set to debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial shared two Instagram stories on the occasion of her superstar father's birthday. In one of the pictures, Suhana is seen planting a sweet kiss on the cheeks of her father wearing a KKR jersey. The picture is of when Suhana was still a kid. It is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan is also the owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Suhana is often seen accompanying her father cheering for the team from the stands. She shared the story with a purple heart emoji.

In another story, Suhana also shared a collage of four throwback photos. Suhana seems to be 3 or 4 years old in the pictures. The pictures have Shah Rukh Khan playing with Suhana and Aaryan. She captioned the story that reads, ''Love you the most''.

Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Plans

The much awaited teaser of Raj Kumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki' is scheduled to release today. Shah Rukh Khan has planned a birthday bash with his fans later in the day where Shah Rukh Khan will watch the teaser with his fans. Later at night, Shah Rukh Khan is also about to host a birthday dinner for his friends and colleagues of the industry. The biggies of Bollywood are to make an appearance for the birthday dinner.

Suhana Khan on the work front

Suhana Khan is set to mark her debut with Zoya Akhtar directorial 'The Archies' which is releasing on Netflix on 7th of December 2023. If industry reports are to believe, she is also starring in a film with her father Shah Rukh Khan which is being produced by Red Chilies Entertainment.

