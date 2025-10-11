Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films will distribute Chatha Pacha in Kerala. A major highlight is the Malayalam debut of music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The movie, which may feature Mammootty in a cameo, is slated for release by the end of this year.

Kochi (Kerala): Wayfarer Films, Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, in collaboration with Reel World Entertainment, has announced the Kerala distribution of the pan-Indian wrestling action-comedy Chatha Pacha – Ring of Rowdies via an official Instagram post. The teaser, released alongside Kantara, has received a strong response from audiences, with reports suggesting that Mammootty may appear as a wrestling coach in the film. Inspired by WWE, Chatha Pacha is India’s first pan-Indian wrestling action-comedy, set in an underground WWE-style wrestling club in Fort Kochi. The story revolves around the quirky characters who join the club. Directed by debutant Advaith Nair—Mohanlal’s nephew and a former assistant director to Jeethu Joseph, Rajeev Ravi, and Mohanlal—the film stars Arjun Ashokan in the lead, alongside Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath (known for Marco), Vishak Nair, and Pooja Mohandas.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Makes Malayalam Debut

Reel World Entertainment, the production house, is a collaboration between Trans World Group and Lensman Group. Key members include Ramesh and Rithesh Ramakrishnan (Trans World), Shihan Shoukath (Lensman Group), and S. George and Sunil Singh (Mammootty Kampany). Bollywood music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy marks their Malayalam debut as composers, with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. The film boasts a pan-Indian cast and is slated for release by the end of this year.

Following his success with the Cannes award-winning film Deadline (2022), Shihan Shoukath leads this high-energy project that combines Malayalam cinema’s storytelling excellence with wrestling entertainment. The technical team includes Chandru Selvaraj (cinematography), Kalai Kingson (action), Praveen Prabhakar (editing), Ronex Xavier (makeup), Melvi (costume design), and Obscura Entertainment (digital marketing).