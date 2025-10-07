The Kerala State Film Awards 2024 received 128 film entries, making it a highly competitive edition. Prakash Raj will chair the jury, with Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob heading preliminary subcommittees.

The Kerala State Film Awards 2024 are shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions in recent years, with 128 films submitted for jury consideration. The state government has stated that legendary actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj would chair this year's jury, with filmmakers Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob leading two subcommittees for the preliminary round. Both will take part in the final round of evaluation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Cinema Express, the final judging panel would feature dubbing artist and State Award winner Bhagyalakshmi, playback vocalist Gayathri Ashokan, filmmaker and sound designer Nithin Lukose, and writer-screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam. The preliminary juries include of film critic M.C. Raja Narayanan, directors V.C. Abhilash and Rajesh K, poet-lyricist Vijayarajamallika, cinematographer Subal K.R., and writer-lyricist Dr. Shamshad Hussain.

Madhu Eravankara, a filmmaker and academic, will chair the jury for the segment recognising cinematic works, which will also include film critic A. Chandrasekhar and writer Vineetha Vijayan. Chalachitra Academy Secretary C. Ajoy will be the member secretary for all panels. Jury screenings officially began on Monday.

Top performances and movies. View at Kerala State Film Awards.





Meanwhile, cinema lovers have already begun to discuss prospective possibilities. According to a Manorama News article, Mammootty is once again in the limelight this year, with performances in Bhramayugam and Turbo among the flicks in competition. Mammootty, who won the Best Actor award in 2022 for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and received jury attention again in 2023 for Kaathal - The Core and Kannur Squad, remains a strong candidate.

However, the competition is intense. According to Manorama News, veteran actor Vijayaraghavan has received a lot of attention for his part as Appu Pillai in Kishkindha Kaandam, and Asif Ali's performance as his on-screen son Ajay Chandran K.V may also wow the jury.

Fahadh Faasil, who played gang boss Ranjith Gangadharan, aka "Ranga" in Aavesham, and Tovino Thomas, who played three different characters in A.R.M. (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), are also considered frontrunners.

Kani Kusruti (All We Imagine as Light), Anaswara Rajan (Rekhachithram), Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillaea), Surabhi Lakshmi (A.R.M.), Shamla Hamsa (Feminichi Fathima), and Nazriya Naseem (Sookshmadarshini) have all delivered standout performances.

Manjummel Boys, Premalu, A.R.M., Kishkindha Kaandam, Malaikottai Vaaliban, and All We Imagine As Light are all in the running, according to sources.

Surprisingly, 53 of the 128 films submitted are by debutante filmmakers. It is also clear that this figure is lower than last year. According to Manorama News, 84 of the 160 films in competition last year were directed by first-time filmmakers. It is also worth noting that two debuting filmmakers, Mohanlal's Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure and Joju George's Pani, are competing.

With a distinguished jury, a stellar lineup of performances, and a diverse selection of films, the Kerala State Film Awards 2024 are poised to commemorate another historic year in Malayalam cinema.