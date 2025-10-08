The ED raided actor Dulquer Salmaan's residence in connection with a high-profile Bhutan car smuggling case. The raids, which also targeted actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, are investigating FEMA violations by a syndicate.

Kochi: Actor Dulquer Salmaan reached Kochi on Wednesday afternoon amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at his residence in connection with the high-profile Bhutan car smuggling case. Sources indicate that Dulquer may soon appear before Customs officials for questioning.

According to reports, the actor was at his Chennai home earlier in the day before flying to Nedumbassery airport, where he was met by a large contingent of media. Choosing not to make any comments, Dulquer exited the airport and left directly in a car accompanied by close friends.

Widespread ED Raids Across States

The raids were not limited to Dulquer’s properties. The ED conducted simultaneous searches at 17 locations, including the residences of actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amith Chakalakkal, as well as several vehicle dealers spread across Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Coimbatore.

Officials confirmed that the searches were related to possible violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). They targeted locations such as Mammootty’s residence, the Elamkulam property shared by Mammootty and Dulquer, Dulquer’s Chennai house, and Prithviraj’s home.

ED’s Findings and Allegations

In an official statement, the ED said the operation followed intelligence inputs about a syndicate engaged in the illegal import and registration of luxury cars - including high-end models like Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender - through Bhutan and Nepal.

Investigators allege that a Coimbatore-based network facilitated the smuggling, using forged documents falsely attributed to the Indian Army, US Embassy, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). These vehicles were then registered under fake RTO details in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states, before being sold at significantly reduced prices to several individuals, reportedly including film celebrities.

The ED’s probe stems from prima facie evidence of violations under Sections 3, 4, and 8 of FEMA, which cover illegal foreign exchange transactions and cross-border financial dealings through hawala networks.

Customs’ Operation Numkhor and Legal Battle

Before the ED’s involvement, Customs authorities had already launched Operation Numkhor, during which 33 luxury vehicles were seized. Among them was Dulquer Salmaan’s Land Rover, which prompted the actor to approach the Kerala High Court seeking its release.

During the hearing, Customs informed the court that the vehicle had been smuggled into India, and that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage. The department also argued that Dulquer’s petition was not maintainable, asserting that the action was taken under the Customs Act. The court noted that the vehicle had exchanged multiple ownerships over the years, with Dulquer being the final owner, and questioned who was ultimately accountable for the smuggling.

The bench, led by Justice Ziyad Rahman, directed Customs to submit individual records for each seized vehicle separately and prohibited them from mixing data across cases. The court also asked for the 20-year history of ownership records for the vehicle in question.

Customs has since submitted the investigation documents related to Dulquer’s case to the judge in a sealed cover.