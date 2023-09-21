Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam to Forensic : Must watch crime thriller movies in Malayalam

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    Malayalam cinema has a reputation for producing gripping crime thrillers that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With compelling narratives, stellar performances, and expertly executed suspense, these films have left an indelible mark in the world of cinema. Here are seven of the best crime thriller movies in Malayalam that are sure to send chills down your spine:

    1. "Drishyam" (2013): Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, "Drishyam" is a masterpiece in the crime thriller genre. The film revolves around a man who uses his intelligence to protect his family from a crime they commit, leading to a thrilling cat-and-mouse game with the police.

    2. "Memories" (2013): Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a police officer trying to solve a series of murders. The intricate plot, combined with the protagonist's personal struggles, creates a gripping narrative.

    3. "Ratsasan" (2018): While originally a Tamil film, "Ratsasan" made a significant impact in the Malayalam-speaking regions. Directed by Ram Kumar, the movie tells the story of a cop's pursuit of a serial killer with a penchant for gruesome murders. Its intense storytelling and suspense make it a standout thriller.

    4. "Forensic" (2020): Starring Tovino Thomas, "Forensic" is a crime thriller that explores the world of forensic science. The film follows a medico-legal advisor and a cop as they attempt to solve a series of brutal murders. It combines forensic elements with traditional suspense to deliver a chilling experience.

    5. "Kuruthi" (2021): Directed by Manu Warrier, "Kuruthi" offers a thrilling and intense narrative. The film revolves around a family and a stranger who seeks refuge during a night filled with unexpected twists and turns. Its suspenseful storytelling and brilliant performances make it a must-watch.

    6. "The Great Indian Kitchen" (2021): While not a conventional crime thriller, this film directed by Jeo Baby explores the horrors of societal norms and oppressive traditions. It tells the story of a woman's life after marriage and her struggle for freedom. It's a different kind of thriller that leaves a lasting impact.

    These crime thriller movies in Malayalam showcase the genre's depth and diversity in storytelling. They have earned critical acclaim for their ability to captivate audiences with intricate plots, well-developed characters, and expertly crafted suspense. Whether you're a fan of psychological thrillers, murder mysteries, or intense investigative dramas, these films have something for every crime thriller enthusiast. Prepare to be enthralled as they take you on a roller-coaster ride through the world of crime and suspense.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
