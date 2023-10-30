Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    "Dress jyada tight hogaya ya pet bahar aagaya..," Kajol body shamed for wearing tight dress

    Bollywood star Kajol is targeted by online trolls for her bodycon dress choice, as netizens engage in body shaming over her outfit.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Kajol recently attended an award show for online streaming services, wearing a fitted black dress. Although she looked stylish, it seemed that she might not have been entirely comfortable in her outfit. Sadly, when her photos from the event were shared on social media, she became the target of online trolls. Some people offered well-intentioned advice, suggesting that Kajol should prioritize her comfort when choosing her clothing. However, others were less kind and resorted to body-shaming.

    This wasn't the first time Kajol faced online criticism for wearing a tight dress. Last year, when she attended a birthday party, her outfit choice once again led to online criticism and trolling. She appeared to have difficulty walking in her tight dress.   

    A video posted by Varinder Chawla, Kajol can be seen posing for photos in the black bodycon dress and long hair extensions. Social media users have trolled her for wearing tight uncomfortable dress and using tummy tucker. One of the user pointed out at her uncomfortable dress and said, "Why can't she wear clothes in which she is comfortable" while another trolled her about her weight and said, "Dress jyada tight hogaya ya pet bahar aagaya😅"; another user wrote,"Tummy tucker used and artificial hair". While remarking that Kajol is holding her breath to look slim a fourth user commented, "Holding breath for long isnt a good idea." 

     

    In her recent professional endeavors, Kajol made an appearance in the Hotstar series "Trial" and starred in the film "Salaam Venky" alongside Vishal Jethwa. Her upcoming project is "Teen Patti," where she shares the screen with Kriti Sanon, who is also making her debut as a producer in this movie.

    ALSO READ:  Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to grace the couch in the second episode; promo OUT

