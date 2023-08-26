'Dream Girl 2' box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's movie opens with Rs 9.70 crore

'Dream Girl 2' starring Ayushmann Khurrana released in cinemas on August 25. The film earned a total of Rs 9.70 crore on its first day. Raaj Shaandilyaa returns with 'Dream Girl 2' in 2023, following a successful spell with 'Dream Girl' in 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday captured hearts with 'Dream Girl 2,' the sequel to 'Dream Girl,' released in 2019. The comedy film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja/Karam and Ananya Panday as Pari, was released in theatres on August 25. The film had a successful opening day in India, grossing roughly Rs 9.70 crore.

Raaj Shaandilyaa returns with 'Dream Girl 2' in 2023, following a successful spell with 'Dream Girl' in 2019. The film is off to a promising start. 'Dream Girl 2' grossed a stunning Rs 9.70 crore on its first day in India. It received around Rs 5.35 crore nett from three national chains in India: PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX. On Day 1, they provided about 60% of the entire revenue for 'Dream Girl 2'.

About 'Dream Girl 2':

'Dream Girl 2' follows the story of Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana), a small-town kid attempting to live a responsible life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (Ananya Panday), but life is determined not to take him seriously. In an unexpected turn of events, Karam transforms into Pooja, adding to the confusion in his already tumultuous existence.

Raaj Shaandilya directed the film, which Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor produced under the aegis of Balaji Motion Pictures. In addition to Ayushmann, the cast will include Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, and Annu Kapoor. Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh are among the cast members.