(Video) Besties Disha Patani and Mouni Roy look stunning in sexy bodycon short dress

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and Disha Patani were recently spotted hanging out at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Playback singer Stebin Ben was also seen joining them.

New BFFs in town, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, were spotted hanging out together at a posh restaurant. Stebin Ben, a playback singer, was also spotted with them. Disha and Mouni provided significant fashion aspirations in addition to friends' forever goals—the actresses dressed in gorgeous body con outfits, channelling their inner Barbie. While Disha looked stunning in green and blue, Mouni looked pretty in pink. They walked out of the restaurant, smiling, and posed for the photographers.

Disha and Mouni met on The Entertainers Tour earlier this year. They've made significant progress in their friendship since then. The girls shared delightful moments and clips of hanging out together throughout their trip.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was most recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmstra: Part One - Shiva. In the film, she portrayed the villainous Junoon. The movie featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Mouni's character Junoon was a devotee of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film, Dev. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan all had important parts in the film.

Mouni will be seen next in Bole Chudiyan. Shamas Siddiqui will helm the picture, which will be released in October of this year. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the lead in the comedy-drama. Kiran and Rajesh Bhatia are the producers.

On the other hand, Disha Patabi just released a music video for her song Kyun Karu Fikar. She will be seen next in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Besides that, she also has Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD.