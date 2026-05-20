Dragon Glimpse X Review: The first look of Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel's forthcoming flick was presented on May 19, with the project's title confirmed as Dragon.

Dragon Glimpse X Review: On May 19, Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel unveiled the first glimpse of their upcoming film, titled Dragon. The sneak peek, posted across numerous digital channels just before Jr NTR's birthday, went viral rapidly, sparking a rush of emotions from fans on the social media platform X.

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The film was initially known as NTRNeel, which combined the names of star actor Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Following the trailer's release, the official title reveal became one of the most popular topics among Telugu moviegoers online.

The creators published the preview in many languages, extending the large-scale advertising effort that had been growing over the previous few weeks through promotional posters and social media posts. Soon after the film was released, audience discussions erupted throughout X, with viewers sharing their initial thoughts, responses, screenshots, and hashtags related to the project. These early remarks were part of the initial internet response to the peak release. Users on X posted the following responses after the peek release:

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Dragon Casting, Crew, and Release Date Details

Dragon is Jr NTR's debut collaboration with Prashanth Neel, who has directed large-scale action dramas such as KGF and Salaar. The film is set to hit theatres on June 11, 2027. Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev, and Benedict Paul Garrett, as well as Jr NTR, appear in the film.

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The film is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, with Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and T-Series Films presenting it. Ravi Basrur, who has previously worked with Prashanth Neel on other projects, created the film's music. Bhuvan Gowda is in charge of the film's cinematography, with Pranav Sri Prasad serving as editor.

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T L Venkatachalapathi designed the production, while Peter Hein and Chetan D'Souza choreographed the action sequences. The writing team consists of Vikram Kumar Kandimalla, Divya Thejaswi Pera, Riya Mukherjee for the Hindi translation, Deva Katta, Sandeep Reddy Bandla, and Hanuman Chaudhary.

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Deepali Noor and Anaita Shroff Adajania designed the project's costumes, and M R Rajakrishnan served as the sound designer. Raghav Tammareddy is supervising the film's VFX work, while Anil Puduri serves as VFX producer. With the trailer now available and the title officially confirmed, online conversations about Dragon are set to continue in Telugu movie circles in the coming days.