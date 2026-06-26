Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji is now streaming on Netflix, bringing the legendary journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to audiences. The film features a grand cast and explores his inspiring legacy.

Riteish Deshmukh’s much-awaited historical drama Raja Shivaji has finally arrived for audiences who were waiting to watch the grand portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s inspiring journey. The film, which explores the life, struggles, and achievements of the legendary Maratha ruler, is now available for streaming on Netflix in both Hindi and Marathi languages.

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Raja Shivaji Storyline And Plot

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also plays the lead role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film is set in the 17th century and focuses on the rise of one of India’s most respected warrior kings. The story highlights Shivaji Maharaj’s courage, strategic brilliance, and his dream of establishing Hindu Swaraj.

The film also showcases the important influence of Rajmata Jijabai, whose teachings and values played a crucial role in shaping Shivaji Maharaj’s vision and leadership. With detailed sets, traditional costumes, and large-scale battle sequences, Raja Shivaji attempts to recreate the historical era on a cinematic scale.

Raja Shivaji Cast And Characters

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast portraying several important historical figures. Riteish Deshmukh plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Sanjay Dutt portrays Afzal Khan. Abhishek Bachchan essays the role of Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, and Vidya Balan appears as Khadija Sultana.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Saibai, while Bhagyashree portrays Rajmata Jijabai. The cast also includes Mahesh Manjrekar as Lakhuji Jadhav, Amole Gupte as Mohammed Adil Shah, and Jitendra Joshi as Pant Gopinaath Bokil.

With its powerful performances, historical setting, and detailed storytelling, Raja Shivaji aims to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj closer to a new generation of viewers.