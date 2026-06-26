Ahead of its theatrical release on June 26, 2026, Con City has generated positive buzz after an early screening in Tamil Nadu. Film industry tracker Sugumar Srinivasan shared his reaction on social media, awarding the movie 4 out of 5 stars.

#ConCity ( 4/5) ⭐ Pakka commercial family drama with a strong 1st half followed by an entertaining 2nd half 👍



‣A film about scams, how people get involved in them and how they find a way out.



𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬



• EB Office Scene 😂

• Pre-Interval & Interval Block 🔥

•… — Sugumar Srinivasan (@Sugumar_Tweetz) June 24, 2026

According to him, the film successfully blends family drama, comedy and crime elements. He described it as a commercial entertainer with an engaging first half and an enjoyable second half. The story revolves around scams, the people caught in them and their struggle to escape the consequences.

Kidnapping Plot Drives the Story Forward

Written and directed by Harish Durairaj, Con City follows a family trying to leave behind a troubled past and start a new life. However, their plans are disrupted when a young boy named Jeeva is kidnapped.

The shocking incident forces the family to reconnect with a world they desperately wanted to avoid. As they attempt to rescue the child and solve the crisis, the narrative unfolds through a mix of suspense, humour and emotional moments.

The reviewer particularly appreciated the EB office sequence, the build-up to the interval, the interval block, a key planning sequence in the second half and the feel-good climax. He also noted the inclusion of commercial mass moments and references designed to entertain mainstream audiences.

Arjun Das and Supporting Cast Receive Appreciation

Sugumar Srinivasan highlighted Arjun Das' performance as one of the film's major strengths. He noted that the actor breaks away from his usual on-screen persona and delivers a refreshing performance.

The reviewer also praised the chemistry between Yogi Babu and Vadivukkarasi, calling their scenes highly effective. Surprise appearances by Anna Ben and Satha were mentioned as additional highlights that enhance the overall viewing experience.

Apart from Arjun Das, the film features Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Sakshi Vaidya, VTV Ganesh, Radha Ravi and Aruldoss in key roles. With music composed by Sean Roldan and strong technical support behind the scenes, Con City is shaping up to be a promising family entertainer. Based on the first reaction, the film appears well-positioned to attract audiences who enjoy scam-based and heist-style stories with a commercial touch.