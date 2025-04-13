(PHOTOS) Aamir Khan publicly spotted with girlfriend Gauri Spratt at comedy film festival

Read Full Gallery

Aamir Khan With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 60-year-old Aamir Khan is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. Aamir himself has admitted this. But in a recent event, he was spotted publicly with Gauri for the first time, photos of which you can see here

Actually, Aamir Khan recently attended the Macau International Comedy Festival, where he was given the Master Humor Award.

On this occasion, Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt was also present there. Aamir wore a black kurta-pajama with a golden shawl.

On the other hand, Gauri wore a white floral saree on this occasion. Aamir and Gauri both looked very happy together.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were especially seen talking with Chinese actor Shen Teng and actress Ma Li.

Aamir Khan introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday this year and said they've known each other 25 years.

Aamir Khan also said that in the middle, both of them had lost contact, which reconnected about a year ago. Gauri Spratt is a resident of Bangalore and reportedly works in Aamir Khan's production house.

