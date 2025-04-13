user
(PHOTOS) Aamir Khan publicly spotted with girlfriend Gauri Spratt at comedy film festival

Aamir Khan With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 60-year-old Aamir Khan is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. Aamir himself has admitted this. But in a recent event, he was spotted publicly with Gauri for the first time, photos of which you can see here

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

Actually, Aamir Khan recently attended the Macau International Comedy Festival, where he was given the Master Humor Award.

article_image2

On this occasion, Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt was also present there. Aamir wore a black kurta-pajama with a golden shawl.


article_image3

On the other hand, Gauri wore a white floral saree on this occasion. Aamir and Gauri both looked very happy together.

article_image4

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were especially seen talking with Chinese actor Shen Teng and actress Ma Li.

article_image5

Aamir Khan introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday this year and said they've known each other 25 years.

article_image6

Aamir Khan also said that in the middle, both of them had lost contact, which reconnected about a year ago. Gauri Spratt is a resident of Bangalore and reportedly works in Aamir Khan's production house.

