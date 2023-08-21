'Don’t want a father': Sushmita Sen reveals how daughters rejected her marriage idea

Sushmita Sen is a single mother. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress revealed their reaction to her getting married.

Sushmita Sen's acting in the freshly launched series Taali has received good feedback from audiences and critics. In the series, she plays the character of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The actress recently talked about her daughters Renee and Alisah's reaction when she suggested marriage. The former Miss Universe, who has always been open about her personal life, confessed that her girls utterly rejected the notion and stated, "We don't want a father."

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sushmita replied to a question on if her kids miss a father figure? “Not at all. Because, they don’t have a father figure. You only miss what you have. If you have never had it.. the concept is… Now when I suggest to them that I should get married, they will be like, ‘What? For what? I don’t want a father’. But I may want a husband, it may have nothing to do with you! So we joke about that a lot. They don’t miss a father. They have Tata, my father and their grandfather. That is everything for them. Anytime they need to have a father figure and a great example, he is the man,” she was quoted saying.

Regarding Sushmita's new series Taali, the plot centres around the hardships of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sushmita took a selfie and commented, "Thank you for showering so much love on the show.", “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!! The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga .”

The actress has completed the shooting for web series Aarya 3. The show is very popular among the fans.