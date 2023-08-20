Tamil actor Kavin marries girlfriend Monicka David; see wedding pictures

Tamil actor Kavin, who was last seen in the film 'Dada,' is now married. On August 20, the actor married his longtime girlfriend, Monicka David, in Chennai. The first photo from their wedding has been released, and the pair looks lovely. Rumours circulated that actor Kavin will marry his long-term lover, Monicka David, on August 20. The reports were correct! The first photos from their wedding are now available.

The pair married in a small ceremony attended by family and close friends. Kavin can be seen sporting an off-white mundu with a basic kurta, while the bride appears dazzling in a golden saree. The joy on their faces is palpable.

Kavin posted the photos on social media. Their smiles express how delighted they are. Here is the link to the post:

Several people also sent congratulations and well wishes to the newlyweds.

Kavin Raj's Work front

Kavin became prominent after appearing in Vijay Television's 'Kanaa Kaanum Kalalangal'. He appeared in famous series such as 'Saravanan Meenakshi' and 'Thayumanavan'. In 2017, Kavin made his big screen debut as a supporting actor in the film 'Sathriyan'. He starred in 'Natpunna Ennannu Theriyuma' the next year.

However, the publication of 'Dada' in 2023 marked a watershed moment in Kavin's career. The film, directed by newbie Ganesh K Babu, is a riveting coming-of-age narrative about a separated couple seeking closure to past misunderstandings. 'Dada' gained critical praise and was a huge box office hit. Its popularity skyrocketed once it was made available on Amazon Prime Video.

Kavin made waves in 2019 for his love participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. During his time on the show, he fell in love with another competitor, Losliya, a Sri Lankan newsreader. Losliya later acknowledged to being in a relationship with Kavin. However, she also confessed that their relationship did not work out. Kavin is now working on an unnamed film directed by Sathish, a choreographer. The soundtrack for this film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.