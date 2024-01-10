Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Don 3: Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in Ranveer Singh's film? Here's what we know

    Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in the third part of 'Don'. Although nothing official has been revealed on the replacement, it is said that SRK thought that he had given his all to the previous two franchises and that it was now time for someone else to take over.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    In exciting news, Emraan Hashmi is suspected to be the villain in the upcoming film 'Don 3'. Nothing has been confirmed, but speculations came to life when the actor was seen visiting Farhan Akhtar's office. This made fans believe that he would appear in the film. Emraan last appeared in 'Tiger 3', where he played the role of an antagonist opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. His performance was appreciated as his never-before-seen avatar also captured everyone's hearts.

    Emraan Hashmi outside Farhan Akhtar's office

    Emraan was spotted sporting a hoodie-style sweatshirt and pants. He is seen posing for the camera and engaging in lighthearted conversation. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

    Also read: 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer gets title, to release on THIS date

    About 'Don 3'

    Last year, the makers of 'Don 3' released the film's first glimpse. The teaser began in a flat against a stunning city skyline, with Ranveer Singh's voiceover saying, "Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab." The song "Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko" plays in the background. He was spotted wearing statement sunglasses, smoking a cigarette, and wielding a handgun in true Don fashion. Farhan also uploaded the teaser with the message, "A New Era Begins #Don3."

    'Don' series

    The original 'Don' film was released in 1978 starring Amitabh Bachchan. The sequel to the film was released in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The second part of it came in 2011 with the same cast.

    Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in the third part. Although nothing official has been revealed on the replacement, it is said that SRK thought that he had given his all to the previous two franchises and that it was now time for someone else to take over. Another rumor was that he had a busy schedule and had no dates to shoot for the film.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 3:03 PM IST
