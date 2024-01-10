'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer gets title, to release on THIS date

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set for their first collaboration. On Wednesday, the actors took to their social media accounts to share the film's title announcement motion poster. The film is titled 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and brings together the new hottest pair in town. The film is said to be a perfect watch for Valentine’s week and will arrive in cinemas, on 9th February 2024.

The motion poster

This film promises a fresh breath of air for all youth and family audiences. With the title tease, audiences are now eagerly waiting to experience the magic of this ‘impossible love story.’ With this, Shahid Kapoor returns to the genre of romance after the blockbuster hit of 'Kabir Singh', leaving fans overjoyed for what’s in store.

Also read: Adan Canto passes away at 42 due to cancer, All you need to know about the 'X-men' star

About 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' Kriti Sanon plays a robot while Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, portrays a robot expert. The romance drama, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It will be released on February 9th, following several delays.