    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer gets title, to release on THIS date

    In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' Kriti Sanon plays a robot while Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, portrays a robot expert.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set for their first collaboration. On Wednesday, the actors took to their social media accounts to share the film's title announcement motion poster. The film is titled 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and brings together the new hottest pair in town. The film is said to be a perfect watch for Valentine’s week and will arrive in cinemas, on 9th February 2024. 

    The motion poster

    This film promises a fresh breath of air for all youth and family audiences. With the title tease, audiences are now eagerly waiting to experience the magic of this ‘impossible love story.’ With this, Shahid Kapoor returns to the genre of romance after the blockbuster hit of 'Kabir Singh', leaving fans overjoyed for what’s in store. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    About 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

    In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' Kriti Sanon plays a robot while Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, portrays a robot expert. The romance drama, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It will be released on February 9th, following several delays.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
