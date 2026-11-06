Create stunning Diwali 2026 photographs with these 7 ChatGPT and Gemini AI photo prompts. Try royal saree, lehenga, couple and family portraits with beautiful festive backgrounds.

You don’t necessarily need an expensive photoshoot, lots of fancy decorations or a professional photographer to create amazing Diwali photos. Using AI image generators and editors you can generate some fun ideas by playing around with traditional Indian outfits, glamorous Diwali backdrops and creative portrait styles.

Using tools such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini you can upload your images and describe how you would like them to look. Whether you want to picture yourself in a beautiful royal lehenga, holding a glowing Diya or creating a unique family portrait, using a well thought out prompt can help bring your ideas to life.

Below are 7 ideas of prompts you can use in ChatGPT and Gemini to create some unique Diwali images.

1. Classic Banarasi Saree Style

There’s nothing more classic than a beautiful silk saree to really capture the traditional feel of Diwali. Imagine yourself in an embroidered Banarasi saree, with traditional gold jewellery, bindi and makeup. Add some marigold decoration, brass lamps and warm lighting to create a festive feel.

ChatGPT/Gemini Prompt:

"Please turn my uploaded image into a beautiful realistic Diwali portrait. Please keep my face, facial features, skin tone, hair and identity the same. I would like to wear a beautiful red Banarasi silk saree with intricate golden zari detailing. Add some traditional gold jhumkas, necklace, bangles and a small red bindi. Include some beautifully decorated Indian elements in the background such as marigold garlands, glowing brass diyas and warm golden fairy lights. The image should be taken using high quality fashion photography with natural skin tones, soft cinematic lighting and lots of colour. It should look like a professional Diwali photoshoot."

2. Royal Lehenga Portrait

If you like a more traditional yet glamorous look then a royal lehenga could be perfect. Choose a rich shade such as emerald green, wine red or royal blue with some detailed embroidery. Add some statement jewellery and a luxurious indoor backdrop for a high fashion feel.

ChatGPT/Gemini Prompt:

"Please turn my uploaded image into a high quality royal Indian festive photoshoot. Please keep my face, facial features, skin tone and body shape the same. I would love to wear a luxurious emerald green lehenga with detailed gold embroidery, matching dupatta and beautiful traditional jewellery. Include some statement maang tikka, earrings, bangles and subtle festive makeup. I would also like to be in a luxurious Indian home with golden lanterns, marigold flowers, traditional diyas and warm lighting. Please take a graceful full length portrait with realistic textures, professional fashion photography and lots of colour."

3. Holding A Diya

If you want to really capture the essence of the festival then create a portrait of you holding a beautifully lit earthen Diya. Add some rows of lamps, flower decoration and warm golden lighting.

ChatGPT/Gemini Prompt:

"Please turn my uploaded image into a beautiful realistic Diwali portrait. Please keep my face and identity the same. I would love to wear a traditional mustered yellow or red ethnic Indian outfit with some beautifully detailed embroidery and matching jewellery. I would also like to hold a glowing terracotta diya in both hands. Add some glowing diyas in the background, marigold flowers and warm golden fairy lights. Create a calm and festive Indian home. Please include realistic flame lighting, natural skin tones, professional portrait photography and beautiful shallow depth of field."

4. Anarkali Suit

Anarkali suits are a beautiful blend of comfort and traditional fashion. Choose a long floor length outfit in a royal blue, mustered, pastel pink or deep wine colour. Add some intricate embroidery and matching jewellery. Include some decorated courtyard with rangoli and traditional lamps.

ChatGPT/Gemini Prompt:

"Please turn my uploaded image into an elegant Indian Diwali fashion portrait. Please keep my face, identity, skin tone and natural facial expressions the same. I would love to wear a beautiful royal blue Anarkali suit (floor length) with intricate silver and gold embroidery, matching dupatta and traditional jhumkas. Add some small bindi and elegant festive makeup. Please include some beautifully decorated Indian courtyard with rangoli, marigold flowers, brass lamps and glowing fairy lights. Take a graceful full length portrait with realistic textures, natural lighting and high quality Indian fashion editorial."

5. Romantic Diwali Couple Image

Create some unforgettable Diwali images using AI. Coordinate your outfits, create a beautifully decorated courtyard and use some subtle poses to create a professional looking festive campaign. Pair a silk saree with an embroidered kurta or sherwani for an elegant look.

ChatGPT/Gemini Prompt:

"Please create a realistic and elegant Diwali couple image using the uploaded images. Please keep both people’s faces, facial features, skin tones and natural proportions the same. Please dress the lady in a beautiful dark red silk saree with gold jewellery and the gentleman in an elegant cream embroidered kurta with traditional Nehru jacket. Please put them in a beautifully decorated Indian courtyard with marigold garlands, colourful rangoli, brass diyas and warm golden lighting. Capture a natural and affectionate moment using professional wedding style photography with realistic expressions and detailed traditional clothing."

6. Family Image with Traditional Diwali Decor

Add some festive flair to your family image. Imagine everyone wearing a coordinated Indian ethnic outfit, posing in a beautifully decorated living room. Add some rangoli, flower torans, glowing diyas and warm lighting. This is perfect if you want a coordinated image.

ChatGPT/Gemini Prompt:

"Please turn the uploaded family image into a beautiful realistic Indian Diwali family image. Please keep each person’s face, age, expressions and natural appearance the same. Everyone should be wearing a coordinated traditional Indian festive outfit, including silk sarees, kurtas, lehengas and embroidered ethnic clothing in complementary red, gold, green and cream colours. Please include some beautifully decorated Indian elements in the background such as marigold torans, glowing diyas, colourful rangoli and warm fairy lights. Everyone should be posing in a natural and happy family style. Please use professional family portrait photography, realistic skin tones and warm festive lighting."

7. Luxury Indo Western Style

Not everyone will want to look fully traditional in their festive images. If you prefer a more modern look then play around with an Indo Western outfit in champagne, gold or ivory. Add some statement jewellery, elegant makeup and a sophisticated backdrop with some decorated lanterns to create a professional editorial look.

ChatGPT/Gemini Prompt:

“Please create a luxurious magazine style Diwali fashion image using my uploaded image. Please keep my face, identity, skin tone and facial features exactly the same. I would love to wear an elegant champagne gold embroidered Indo Western outfit with some statement jewellery and elegant festive makeup. Please include some luxurious Indian festive elements such as brass lanterns, marigold displays, floating candles, decorated diyas and golden fairy lights. Please take a beautifully composed full length fashion image with lots of warm tones, realistic textures, soft cinematic lighting and high quality editorial. It should look like a professional festive fashion campaign.”

Also remember to think about privacy. You should only use images where you have permission to upload (especially if there are other people or children in the image). You may get some inaccuracies with the faces, hands, jewellery and clothes of the AI generated image. Always check your final image.