Diwali is a time to try out new things with your makeup. No matter if you like a simple look or something more eye-catching there are amazing makeup styles from famous people to give you ideas this holiday.

Here are 6 makeup looks that are inspired by Bollywood celebrities.

Janhvi Kapoor Coffee Glam

This stylish look will give you a party look. Put a chocolate brown color eyeshadow. Use a pink blush on your cheeks. Add a brown or nude lipstick.