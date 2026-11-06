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Diwali 2026: Janhvi To Rashmika - 6 Bollywood-Inspired Makeup For Glamorous Festive Look
Need some makeup inspiration for Diwali? Check out these six celebrity inspired looks using Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and more for a fuss-free glamorous look this festive season 2026.
Bollywood inspired makeup looks
Diwali is a time to try out new things with your makeup. No matter if you like a simple look or something more eye-catching there are amazing makeup styles from famous people to give you ideas this holiday.
Here are 6 makeup looks that are inspired by Bollywood celebrities.
Janhvi Kapoor Coffee Glam
This stylish look will give you a party look. Put a chocolate brown color eyeshadow. Use a pink blush on your cheeks. Add a brown or nude lipstick.
Rashmika Mandanna Pink Gold Eyes
To make your look more soft glam try this look. Use rose gold shimmer on your eyelids. Apply a winged eyeliner. Use a bronzed cheek color. Match it with a brown or nude lipstick.
Kangana Ranaut Classic Elegance
Put a brown color eyeshadow. Add a peach blush. Use a soft pink lipstick. Put a bindi. This look will look amazing, with silk sarees and classic jewelry for an elegant tradi look.
Sharvari Soft Chocolate Appearance
Use a brown colored eyeshadow. Use a contour blush and a rosy brown lip to get a smooth single-color matte look.
Tamannaah Bhatia Pink Doll Appearance
Try putting champagne pink eyeshadow. Then use a pink blush, soft lashes and shiny pink lips for pink doll look.
Rakul Preet Singh Bronze Look
For this look use a warm bronze eye, glowing skin, peachy cheeks and glossy nude pink lips.
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