    Diwali 2023: Dharmendra mets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow ahead of the festive season

    Dharmendra is currently filming 'Ikkis' in Lucknow and he will be staying in the capital for the next ten days. 

    Diwali 2023: Dharmendra mets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow ahead of the festive season RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Veteran actor Dharmendra met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. They met in Lucknow, and the actor was also given a mark of honor for his presence. They also posed for a photo together where the CM gave him a peacock showpiece covered in glass. Dharmendra is currently filming 'Ikkis' in Lucknow and he will be staying in the capital for the next ten days. 

    Dharmendra's film 'Ikkis'

    Dharmendra's film 'Ikkis' is inspired by the life of Paramvir Chakra winner and Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also appear in the film, which will be his second following Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. 

    The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is still in production. According to reports, Varun Dhawan was initially approached for the character Agastya Nanda is playing in the film.

    Dharmendra's most recent film appearance was in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' where Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh both had lead roles. The audiences enjoyed the romantic drama but the most talked about scene was Dharmendra's kissing sequence with Shabana Azmi. 

