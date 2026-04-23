Divyanka Sirohi's final Instagram post was about much more than just likes and stats. Read on to find out what her previous post was about.

Divyanka Sirohi's final Instagram post was about much more than just chasing likes and statistics. Days before her death, the Haryanvi actress posted a silent video that startled those who only knew her as a dancing sensation in music videos.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On March 19, 2026, Divyanka posted a video of herself in a modest flowery attire, gently dancing to "Barsana Mila Hai" by B Praak and Afsana Khan. There's no nice set behind her. There are no backup dancers or co-stars. Just her, swaying gently to a religious tune in a space that felt serene, almost holy. Watching that video, you'd never believe it came from the same individual who created all those high-energy Haryanvi songs.

The caption, written in Hindi, however, struck a chord with her admirers. She stated that Radha Rani had written love into her destiny, and she felt privileged to be a part of that tale. This message felt shockingly personal for someone with a million-plus followers and videos like "Solid Body" and "Gulabi Suit" that went viral. Fans were able to peek behind the dazzling lights and receive a glimpse of the actual woman below.

Divyanka established herself with dramatic dance performances and viral videos. She rose to prominence on TikTok with the song "Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu," which had 20 million views, and has since collaborated with renowned Haryanvi singers such as Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD. Typically, a post from her indicated a teaser or promotion. This time, it was just faith, no tags, no advertisements, just a silent goodbye that no one noticed at the time.

Her death occurred suddenly. Late Tuesday night, at her Ghaziabad home, she told her brother Himanshu that she felt dizzy, then fainted and banged her head. Doctors at the hospital were unable to rescue her. She was cremated the next morning. Tributes poured in. Masoom Sharma writes, "Divyanka Sirohi, a Haryanvi artist, has passed away. May God comfort her spirit. "Om Shanti." Others, like as producer Jeetu and singer Vikas, came to see her family and give their support.

Who was Divyanka Sirohi?

Divyanka was born in Bulandshahr on November 19, 1996. Before music transformed her life, she completed her B.Com, MBA, and B.Ed degrees. People will remember her for her boundless energy on screen, her spark, and her daring style. But for many admirers, it's the last, sombre dance and the modest prayer that accompanied it that stands out. One tranquil moment revealed more about her than any song could.