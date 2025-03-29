Disha Salian case: 'CBI has issued no clean chit to Aditya Thackeray..'., says Satish Salian's advocate

Read Full Article

Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, the legal representative of celebrity manager Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not provided a clean chit to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of Disha Salian. He referred to the closure report in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, emphasizing that the CBI had not conducted an investigation into Disha Salian’s demise at that time.

Disha Salian had died on June 8, 2020, six days before her client, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in his Bandra apartment under circumstances officially deemed as suicide. The Maharashtra government, then led by Uddhav Thackeray, conducted an investigation, but it did not yield conclusive results. This led Satish Salian to file a fresh complaint, seeking further inquiry.

During an interaction with ANI, Advocate Ojha referred to the previous investigation into Disha’s case, mentioning the closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. He reiterated that the CBI had not cleared Aaditya Thackeray of any involvement.

Ojha further clarified that there was no closure record for Disha Salian’s case. He noted that although a closure report had been filed in 2021, the government later recalled it, and the case was reopened after Disha’s father recorded his statement on December 11, 2023. Additionally, he highlighted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also probing the case. Regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Ojha explained that the CBI had submitted a closure report to the court but had explicitly mentioned in a press note that they had not investigated Disha Salian’s case. He also emphasized that the CBI had not given Aaditya Thackeray a clean chit and pointed out that the court had not accepted the closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

In a fresh written complaint submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Satish Salian sought the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and other accused individuals concerning the alleged gangrape and murder of his daughter.

Previously, Advocate Nilesh Ojha had mentioned that the Joint Commissioner of Police had accepted the complaint, which included accusations against Aaditya Thackeray, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Officer Sachin Vaze, and actor Sooraj Pancholi. He asserted that the complaint had now become the FIR.

Ojha also alleged that Parambir Singh was the primary orchestrator behind the alleged cover-up of the case in 2020. Additionally, he claimed that Aaditya Thackeray had links with a drug cartel, an allegation that, according to him, was documented in official records of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He stated that this connection was also mentioned in the complaint and indicated that supporting pictures would be released soon.

Earlier, Satish Salian had approached the Bombay High Court, requesting an investigation into his daughter’s death and the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and others.

Responding to these allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray denied any connection between his family and the Disha Salian case. He maintained that if any evidence existed, it should be presented in court, as the matter was already under judicial consideration. He further defended his family’s legacy, emphasizing that multiple generations had dedicated themselves to public service. He also cautioned that making false allegations could have repercussions for the accusers. Additionally, he questioned the status of other investigations, such as the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, whose daughter was still seeking justice.

Disha Salian’s death on June 8, 2020, occurred just days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence, fueling ongoing controversies and demands for further investigation.

