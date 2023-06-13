Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani Turns 31: Bestie Mouni Roy celebrates actress's birthday with heartwarming post

    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    Disha Patani celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. The actor turned 31. Best friend and actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday post for Disha. The two twinned in pink dresses in some of the clips Mouni posted from their recent party. 

    Mouni also shared some cute and never-seen-before throwbacks with Disha, including one from the recent bash she hosted at her new Mumbai restaurant. Mouni and Disha hugged in one of the photos, while Mouni kissed Disha's cheek in another.

    Mouni's birthday post for Disha:

    Along with their photos and videos from the last few months, Mouni wrote for Disha, "My beautiful ninja warrior, you are a true embodiment of beauty inside and out, with a smile that can brighten even the dullest of days. Your radiant energy and infectious positivity are like a breath of fresh air, bringing joy to all those around you."

    Mouni applauds best friend and Bollywood actress Disha and her journey:

    Mouni called her bestfriend Disha Patani's journey 'nothing short of awe-inspiring', further writing, "You've overcome obstacles and pushed boundaries, inspiring countless hearts along the way. So proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to witness the wonders you'll continue to achieve. But amidst all the success and achievements, what truly makes you special is how simple you are. Whether we're exploring the aisles of a shopping mall or simply enjoying each other's company doing absolutely nothing, every moment spent with you is pure joy."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Mouni gives insight into her bond and camaraderie with Disha:

    The actor also wrote in her birthday post for Disha, "In such a short time, we have forged a bond that feels like it has been nurtured over a lifetime. Your kindness, loyalty, and love have touched my heart. All in ways I never thought possible. So, today, lemme (let me) raise a toast to the incredible woman you are. May this birthday be a reflection of the beautiful soul you possess. May your path always be illuminated by the love and blessings around you. And may your life be filled with endless laughter, adventures & cherished memories. Here's to another year of dreams coming true, smiles that light up the world, and a friendship that is so much special but real. I love you, Disha Patani."

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
