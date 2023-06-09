Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Know where the couple are planning to get married

    The Bollywood star and the AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13. Raghav and Parineeti never opened up on their relationship before their engagement ceremony and were tight-lipped about the same.

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Know where the couple are planning to get married vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 9:07 PM IST

    After a dreamy and intimate engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the sacred knot soon. Their wedding festivities have got flagged off in full swing. And after almost a month of exploring wedding locations, the buzz is that the duo will get hitched at an extravagant and grand property in Udaipur.

    According to a report by a leading Indian entertainment portal, Parineeti and Raghav have shown interest in the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. The heritage hotel, situated on the banks of Lake Pichola, boasts huge gardens overlooking the lake. Most likely, the couple will be getting hitched here.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed's 'Jaadu' avatar sparks roast fest; netizens claim 'Rohit Kaha Hai'

    We also hear that Raghav and Parineeti will have an intimate wedding among their close friends and family. They will get married as per their traditional customs. Reportedly, both of their families are big on family traditions and rituals. 

    Their engagement ceremony also followed the same. Hence they wish to keep that same vibe for the wedding too. The report also stated that the couple plans to get hitched by this year-end and is keen on a winter wedding between September to November.

    Earlier last month, Parineeti Chopra revealed how she fell in love with her fiance Raghav Chadha. The Bollywood star and the AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13.

    In an Instagram post, Parineeti shared that she knew Raghav was the one after they met over breakfast. Sharing a series of unseen photos from her engagement ceremony, she wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together. I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them. Our emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor reveals about THIS mishap while shooting for 'Taal' song; know details

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 9:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kajol surprises fans with Instagram and Twitter announcement [ATG]

    Kajol surprises fans with Instagram and Twitter announcement

    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham defeated cancer and emerged stronger - Read details (ATG)

    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham defeated cancer and emerged stronger - Read details

    Shanaya Kapoor stuns social media with velvety dance moves - WATCH VIDEO atg

    Shanaya Kapoor stuns social media with velvety dance moves - WATCH VIDEO

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan love story: The power couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary ATG

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan love story: The power couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' and 'Agent Game' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' and 'Agent Game' are a must-watch

    Recent Stories

    Football Antonela Roccuzzo SEXY Pictures: Revisiting 5 times Lionel Messi's wife looked drop dead gorgeous in Paris osf

    Antonela Roccuzzo SEXY Pictures: Revisiting 5 times Lionel Messi's wife looked drop dead gorgeous in Paris

    SHOCKING ICMR Study reveals that India has 101 million diabetics

    SHOCKING: India has 101 million diabetics

    Mango drinks: 6 tasty Kacha Aam-based drinks for summers vma

    Mango drinks: 6 tasty Kacha Aam-based drinks for summers

    Will Artificial Intelligence replace jobs in India? WATCH MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar's reply

    Will AI replace jobs in India? WATCH MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar's reply

    Daftar Situs Judi Slot Online Terbaik di 2023

    Daftar Situs Judi Slot Online Terbaik di 2023

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon