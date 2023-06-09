Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Know where the couple are planning to get married

The Bollywood star and the AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13. Raghav and Parineeti never opened up on their relationship before their engagement ceremony and were tight-lipped about the same.

After a dreamy and intimate engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the sacred knot soon. Their wedding festivities have got flagged off in full swing. And after almost a month of exploring wedding locations, the buzz is that the duo will get hitched at an extravagant and grand property in Udaipur.

According to a report by a leading Indian entertainment portal, Parineeti and Raghav have shown interest in the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. The heritage hotel, situated on the banks of Lake Pichola, boasts huge gardens overlooking the lake. Most likely, the couple will be getting hitched here.

We also hear that Raghav and Parineeti will have an intimate wedding among their close friends and family. They will get married as per their traditional customs. Reportedly, both of their families are big on family traditions and rituals.

Their engagement ceremony also followed the same. Hence they wish to keep that same vibe for the wedding too. The report also stated that the couple plans to get hitched by this year-end and is keen on a winter wedding between September to November.

In an Instagram post, Parineeti shared that she knew Raghav was the one after they met over breakfast. Sharing a series of unseen photos from her engagement ceremony, she wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together. I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them. Our emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

