    Disha Patani's cute birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours is making headlines-check out

    Tiger Shroff Birthday: On the occasion, Disha Patani shared a goofy image of the birthday boy. In it, the actor is seen with a bright orange animal print headwrap covering his ears to keep him warm. 

    Disha Patani's cute birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours is making headlines-check out RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    On March 2, Tiger Shroff became a year older. The actor, who made his acting debut alongside Kriti Sanon in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti, has been on a roll. Tiger became an overnight sensation after the film's economic success. For his performance in Heropanti, he was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He is now regarded one of the bankable heroes after nearly 11 years in the industry. Several greetings have been sent to Tiger on his special day, but the loveliest one came from Disha Patani's social media profile.

    Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, penned a sweet birthday wish for him amid recent breakup news. Taking to Instagram stories, Disha dropped a cute picture of a birthday boy and captioned it, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy." In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a tracksuit along with tiger printed fur hat scarf. 

    Also Read: FIR against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, under section 409- read details

    Tiger and Disha have been linked for quite some time. Their regular travels together and frequent public appearances together fuel suspicion. They even collaborated on the film 'Baaghi 2'.

    Tiger Shroff announced his single status during an interview with filmmaker Karan Johar on the talk programme Koffee With Karan last year. Karan Johar addressed the rumours by asking the actor: "Tiger, what is your marital status? Do you have a relationship with Disha Patani?" "I am just extremely good pals, like I always have been," Tiger Shroff responded.

    Also Read: SEXY Photos: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan - 7 actresses who look HOT in Bikini

    "You can't use that sentence anymore, Tiger," Karan Johar continued. Nobody says, 'We're simply terrific friends,' do they? You guys made Bastian (a Bombay restaurant) the trendiest restaurant since we saw you and Disha in and out every Sunday. To the point that everything seemed like a habit." "We prefer eating the same cuisine," Tiger answered.

    Tiger Shroff on the work front: 
    Tiger and Akshay Kumar will co-star in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the protagonist in the action thriller. Ali Abbas Zafar wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

    In addition, following Heropanti, he and Kriti Sanon will reunite for the dystopian action flick Ganapath. The film's release date was disclosed in a powerful promotional video starring Tiger Shroff in his most gruff and raw persona. Ganapath is slated to be released around Dussehra on October 20, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.
     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
