Director Vivek Agnihotri appointed as ambassador of Muscular Dystrophy by Himachal Pradesh government; read

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was appointed as the ambassador by the Himachal Pradesh government to care for children with muscular dystrophy.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most intelligent and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneering director's films always feature true-life tales that mirror society and the audience. His true-life stories, The Tashkent Files, 'The Kashmir Files, and 'The Vaccine War,' left an indelible effect on the audience. While the Kashmir files shocked the country with their story and conviction and earned several awards, including the prestigious National Award, the latter honours the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine, demonstrating his ability as a filmmaker to present high-quality content to audiences.

Aside from being an Indian filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also a responsible citizen of the country who has had an influence on the minds of people and the youth of today via his work, for which the Governor of Maharashtra recently awarded him a Doctorate.

Recently, the Himachal Pradesh government launched a programme to care for youngsters suffering from muscular dystrophy. The government designated Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as ambassador and thanked the director for his contribution to the cause.

Responding to the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, "Namaste, Shukla Ji. Thank you for your blessings and words. I wanted to be there in person, but due to some reasons, I couldn't make it. I want to thank you for being there on the occasion of the good work"

Concluding the same, the filmmaker said , "I am thankful for the opportunity, and I promise to spread awareness about the disease and to perform my duty through my films, works and actions".

On the work front, Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on 'The Delhi Files'