Trisha Krishnan slams AV Raju for false accusations, Mansoor Ali Khan stands by her

Trisha Krishnan took to her social media to respond firmly to derogatory comments made by politician AV Raju against her.

Actress Trisha Krishnan recently faced hurtful comments from a former AIADMK politician AV Raju who accused her of taking money and engaging in inappropriate activities with a former Chief Minister. Trisha finally spoke up against these accusations and took to social media to express her disgust against the politician.

Trisha's social media post

Trisha took to her social media account, where she expressed her disgust at the hurtful comments made by AV Raju. She promised to take serious action against him. She made it clear that any further communication would come from her legal team. After Trisha's response, AV Raju had to make another video where he seemed different from his earlier aggressive self. Some people online noticed this change in his behavior.

AV Raju's video

The incident

The whole issue started when AV Raju claimed that Trisha was involved in inappropriate activities with a former Chief Minister. He even said that the Chief Minister, who doesn't drink alcohol, wanted Trisha. His comments caused a lot of outrage and criticism.

Mansoor Ali Khan supports Trisha

In support of Trisha, fellow actor Mansoor Ali Khan stepped forward. He had faced backlash for his own comments about Trisha before. He condemned AV Raju's words, calling them disgusting and mind-boggling. He demanded strict action against him.

Trisha's response to AV Raju's comments was firm and clear. She refused to tolerate such baseless accusations and promised to take legal action. Mansoor Ali Khan's support added strength to Trisha's stance against defamation and misogyny in the industry.

This incident sheds light on the importance of standing up against false accusations and supporting each other in times of need. Trisha's courage and Mansoor Ali Khan's solidarity serve as examples of strength and unity in the face of adversity.