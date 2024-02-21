Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints over Rs 50 crore in 12 days

The comedy-romantic movie directed by Girish AD, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, hit theatres on February 9. Despite being a low-budget film, Premalu managed to collect good at the global box office.

In the world of cinema, word-of-mouth publicity plays a vital role in determining the fate of a film. This influence has become even more significant in recent times, alongside wide releases and social media reviews. The Malayalam film, Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamita Baiju, exemplifies this trend, where success on the opening day often translates to impressive collection records.

The comedy-romantic movie directed by Girish AD hit theatres on February 9. Despite being a low-budget film, Premalu managed to collect well at the global box office. Meanwhile, the movie has entered the Rs 50 crore club in just 12 days.

The movie revolves around the love story of Sachin, who finds himself between two partners. The trailer of the movie was released on February 1. The trailer depicts Sachin's instant infatuation with Reenu after encountering her at a wedding. Determined to pursue his feelings, Sachin follows Reenu to Hyderabad, where she is employed at an IT firm. However, their budding romance hits a roadblock when Sachin learns that Reenu is already involved in a relationship with someone he perceives as superior to himself. This revelation complicates their love story and introduces challenges that they must confront and overcome.