Dimple Kapadia REFUSED to pose with daughter Twinkle Khanna; Here's why

Last night several Bollywood celebrities were papped at a movie screening in Mumbai. Among them were Akshay Kumar and his wife, author and former actress Twinkle Khanna. Also present was her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. A playful interaction between the mother-daughter duo drew attention when Kapadia humorously declined to pose for photos with Twinkle, remarking that she doesn’t pose with 'junior' actors.

This event took place during the ongoing Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival 2024. Twinkle and Akshay attended the screening of Kapadia’s film Go Noni Go. While the atmosphere was joyous, Kapadia's playful comment about Twinkle grabbed attention. A viral clip from the event shows the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress dressed in a white ensemble layered with a brown and green jacket, posing for the cameras. However, when photographers asked Kapadia to pose with Twinkle, she humorously responded that she only poses with senior stars.

While Dimple left the event quickly, Twinkle took a moment to pose for photographers. Twinkle arrived earlier, looking radiant in a yellow saree complemented by a unique silver hair accessory. She was accompanied by Akshay, who looked dapper in a gray suit with a white shirt.

In the days leading up to the premiere, Twinkle shared her excitement on Instagram about Go Noni Go being featured at MAMI. She reflected on the long journey of the story, which she began writing at 18 and completed in her 40s. The story was previously adapted into a stage play, and now, its latest form is the film. Twinkle expressed her hopes that the film would resonate with audiences through its themes of love, laughter, and second chances, increasing excitement for the premiere.

On the work front, Dimple Kapadia was recently seen in Murder Mubarak, which featured an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his next film, Sky Force, a war drama co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur, scheduled to hit theaters around Republic Day 2025.

