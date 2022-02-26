Did Vidyut Jammwal claim he was ‘reborn’? Watch

Vidyut Jammwal has put up a video on social media where he claims about being ‘reborn’ again.

Image: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has an impressive physique which his fans and followers cannot stop appreciating. It is no secret that Vidyut is extremely hardworking and persistent when it is about his physical fitness.

Vidyut Jammwal recently shared a video where he shows his perfectly carved abs and the resilience that his body has. But what he does in the video, has stunned his fans all over. In fact, he even goes out claiming about being ‘reborn’.

So, what is this video all about? Well, Vidyut Jammwal undressed amidst snow and took a bath in icy waters. Daring enough? Vidyut, who is known for his fondness for action and adventure, seems to be on a vacation to some far-off location covered in snow.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck to Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani: 5 couples who confirmed their relationship in 2021

Vidyut Jamwal is seen at a place that is fully covered in snow and has a small water body which too is covered with a layer of ice. Wearing a thermal jumpsuit and boots, he then jumps into the icy water.

"ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal If someone (including your own mind) tells you that THIS is difficult! the thought comes from NoExperience.. ITS SIMPLE.. DO IT!! Break your own Barriers #iTrainLikeVidyutJammwal says make it a part of your bucket list. 100 percent recovery from any ailment/injury #REBORN InstantFIX," Vidyut Jammwal wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth latest ‘shirtless stunt’ in snowy winters will sure leave you chilly; see

Vidyut Jammwal’s this icy video has received over 4.5 lakh views on Instagram. Several fans have hailed him for the act, as many called him “Kadak” and a “real hero”. While Vidyut Jammwal is garnering these likes on and comments on his social media from the fans, his video reminds us of another actor who did a snowy act.

In December, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth had put up a picture where he is laying in snow all shirtless. The Australian actor shared the picture on his Instagram saying that ice baths are old whereas snow baths are new.