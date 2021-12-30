Chris Hemsworth latest ‘shirtless stunt’ in snowy winters will sure leave you chilly; see

It is that time of the year when you wrap yourselves in warm winterwear and snuggle up in a quilt while enjoying the warmth of a fireplace. While reading a book in such a setup is a perfect winter evening idea, Chris Hemsworth spent his day doing something that will certainly leave you feeling icy, just by the look of it.

The ‘Thor’ has been having a fun time with his family, sharing updates of his family time with his fans on social media. On Thursday, he posted a picture, pulling off a stunt in the snow. Chris Hemsworth lay literally naked and covered himself in snow as he clicked a selfie with a friend. The picture shows the actor and his friend laying in the snow, all relaxed; Chris’s chest turned red as he has some ice over him.

Captioning the picture, Chris Hemsworth wrote that 2022 will not be about ice bath but rather, snow bath. This post has garnered the attention of his fans, including one who noticed snow in his armpit and wrote: “The snow in his armpit has me dead.” Chris’s brother, Luke Hemsworth also took to the comments section and wrote “Snow time like the present.”

Check out his post here:

On Wednesday, Chris Hemsworth had shared a playful video on his Instagram story. He was seen playing with his children in the snow while picking up one of them in his arms and then joyfully throwing in the snow. Chris is presently in Austria with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children. He celebrated his Christmas in Austria with his family. The actor is there for the filming of the sequel of ‘Extraction’. The first part of the Netflix film also saw Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda alongside Chris.

Recently, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky completed 11 years of being in love with each other. The couple is blessed with three children and has often given major couple goals to the world.

